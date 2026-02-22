Zareen Khan’s mother hospitalised again; actress makes emotional appeal to fans: ‘Please keep her in your prayers!’

Home

Zareen Khans mother hospitalised again; actress makes emotional appeal to fans: Please keep her in your prayers!

Zareen Khan shares a distressing update on her mother's hospitalisation. Read inside.

Actor Zareen Khan has once again left her fans concerned, as in her recent story, she revealed that her mother has been hospitalised. The actor took to social media to share the upsetting update. She also further urged her fans to pray during what appears to be a difficult time for her family.

Zareen, who has often spoken about her close bond with her mother, posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story.

“Mom’s hospitalised again…”

The actor wrote, “Mom’s hospitalised again … Please keep her in your prayers !” along with folded hands emoji.

Soon her brief but emotional note quickly caught the attention of her followers, many of whom began sending wishes and prayers for her mother’s speedy recovery.

While Zareen did not disclose further details about her mother’s health condition or the reason for the hospitalisation, its has sparked concerns for her close ones and her fans.

