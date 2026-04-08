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Zareen Khans mother, Parveen Khan, passes away at 65 due to...

Zareen Khan’s mother, Parveen Khan, passes away at 65 due to…

Zareen Khan’s mother Parveen Khan dies in Mumbai after a long illness, days after the actor had asked fans to pray for her recovery.

A quiet sadness has taken over the life of Zareen Khan. The actor, who had been sharing updates about her mother’s health over the past few weeks, is now dealing with a personal loss. Zareen’s mother, Parveen Khan, passed away on April 8 in Mumbai after battling a prolonged illness. She was 65. According to an official statement from the actor’s team, she died due to organ failure after being unwell for a long time.

Official statement confirms Parveen Khan’s demise

The news was confirmed through a statement released by Zareen’s team. It read, “This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April.” The statement also shared details about the funeral, though the family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Zareen Khan had been sharing health updates

Over the past few months, Zareen had been open about her mother’s health condition. She often took to social media to keep fans informed and asked them to pray for her recovery. Just last month, the actor had shared a small but hopeful update. She revealed that her mother had been moved out of the ICU, but was still under medical care. She wrote, “Mom’s out of the ICU…but still in the hospital. Please continue keeping her in your duas/ prayers. Much needed (sic),” along with a folded hands emoji.

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Earlier this year, on February 23, Zareen had shared an emotional note on her Islamic birthday, which falls on the fifth day of Ramadan. She spoke about how much she loves celebrating her birthday, but this time, things were different. Her mother was in the hospital, and celebrations had to be cancelled.

In her post, she wrote, “It’s the 5th of Ramadan today, which is my Islamic Birthday. Those who know me closely know how much I love my Birthdays. This year too I had plans of celebrating this one in a certain way, but unfortunately that’s not going to happen as my Mom is hospitalised.” She further added, “I would request every one of you to keep my Mom in your prayers as that’s going to be the greatest gift for me.”

A difficult time for the family

Zareen had also shared last year that her mother had been hospitalised, though she later confirmed that she had recovered at that time. As of now, the actor has not made any personal statement after her mother’s passing.

For fans who had been following her updates, this news comes as a heartbreaking moment. Behind the glamour, it is a reminder that even public figures go through deeply personal struggles, often quietly, and away from the spotlight.

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