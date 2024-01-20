Home

Zayn Malik Makes a Dapper Comeback After 5 Years in Stylish Navy Blue Suit at Paris Fashion Week- Watch

Former One Direction lead singer Zayn Malik finally a public appearance after 5 long years in Paris Fashion Week in France. Watch video.

Zayn Malik Makes a Dapper Comeback After 5 Years in Stylish Navy Blue Suit at Paris Fashion Week- (credits: Instagram)

Former lead singer of One Direction band, Zayn Malik after five years of maintaining a low public profile, the singer had finally made a stylish comeback by appearing at the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. The 31-year-old, renowned for his time with One Direction, was seen in Paris, France, marking his first significant public appearance since 2018. Here’s how he made his presence at the fashion show.

Zayn Malik Attends Paris Fashion Week

Before taking his seat, Zayn took a moment to take photos with Hollywood singers Pharrell Williams, Rita Ora, and former Dior CEO Sidney Toledano, drawing the attention of fashion enthusiasts. In 2018, the singer attended a Tom Ford event during New York Fashion Week with Anwar Hadid. Since then, life has changed significantly for Zayn, including the birth of his 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Watch: Zayn Malik At Paris Fashion In France

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia)

Zayn Dons Navy Blue Suit, Shows Off His Tattoo

Even though their romantic relationship has come to an end, Zayn continues to be actively engaged in co-parenting and has previously stated that he is taking a break to prioritise fatherhood. At the recent event, the singer appeared dapper in a navy blue suit, wearing it in a relaxed manner with a white shirt underneath. His attire looked neat and showcased his extensively tattooed neck. Zayn completed his ensemble by donning a pair of white shoes and impeccably styled hair.

Following his attendance at the Tom Ford presentation in 2018, Zayn Malik was seen at the Grammy Awards, and then, in May 2019, the singer graced the red carpet at the premiere of Aladdin in Los Angeles, US.

Zayn Malik’s Separation With Gigi Hadid

After his breakup with Gigi Hadid, Malik has mostly kept a low profile. The couple ended their five-year relationship after allegations from the supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, who accused the singer of hitting her during a heated argument. Despite denying the accusation, the former boy band member was required to attend anger management and domestic violence programs.

In an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast in July 2023, Malik argued that if the situation was as serious as it was made out to be, he wouldn’t have been given 50 percent custody of his daughter, Khai.

Although Zayn Malik is currently not in a relationship, there have been rumors about Gigi Hadid dating Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. She was spotted accompanying the actor to the Golden Globes and later sharing a private dinner with him and his mother at the famous celebrity restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

