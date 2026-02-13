Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: A night dedicated to the silent changemakers among us

In a world where attention is brief and headlines change by the minute, some people continue to work quietly without ever expecting appreciation. They do not trend. They do not go viral. Yet, their contribution holds communities together. To recognise such individuals, Zee 24 Ghanta brings back one of its most respected initiatives: Ananya Samman 2026.

This annual honour celebrates those who have selflessly worked for society without seeking the spotlight. It is a platform created not for fame, but for gratitude.

A platform for the real changemakers

Ananya Samman is not limited to one field or one kind of achievement. It recognises social warriors, cultural protectors, teachers, artists, sportspersons, writers, and individuals from films and music who have made a meaningful difference through their work.

These are people who have spent years building, healing, teaching, protecting, and inspiring; often without their names being known outside their immediate circles.

This event acknowledges them with a simple but powerful message: You are not alone. Your journey has not escaped our eyes.

More than an award, it is a gesture of gratitude

The honour is not just about presenting a trophy. It is about recognising effort that often goes unnoticed in the noise of daily life. In the rush of reporting events and breaking stories, we sometimes forget the people behind the change.

Ananya Samman is a thoughtful attempt to correct that.

It pauses the noise and shifts the focus to individuals whose light has been steady, even if unseen.

Categories that celebrate diverse contributions

The Ananya Samman 2026 will be presented across three distinct categories: Ananya Sadharan, Ananya Samman, and Maha Samman.

The honourees come from diverse backgrounds, including Art & Culture, Literature, Sports, Films, and Music. Each category highlights a different level of contribution, ensuring that every kind of meaningful work finds its place on the stage.

This evening is also a reminder of a deeper relationship between time and people, between hard work and gratitude. Because true light is never created on a stage. It already exists within individuals who continue their work with sincerity and dedication.

The stage simply brings that light into view for everyone to see.

As Zee 24 Ghanta hosts Ananya Samman 2026, the aim is clear: to honour those who rarely ask for recognition but deeply deserve it.