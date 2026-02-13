Home

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Iman Chakraborty receives prestigious honour for outstanding contribution to Bengali music

Iman Chakraborty is celebrated at Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 for her exceptional work in Bengali music, covering Rabindra Sangeet, folk, classical and contemporary genres. Her talent continues to inspire audiences and influence the music industry.

Singer Iman Chakraborty, a prominent voice in Bengali music, has been recognised at the Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Known for her soulful voice and dedication, Iman has consistently delivered performances that resonate deeply with audiences across generations.

A journey of excellence

Iman Chakraborty began her journey in music from a young age, learning classical and Rabindra Sangeet under her mother’s guidance in Howrah. Her dedication and talent quickly made her stand out, and she gradually expanded her reach to audiences beyond her local area through live performances, television appearances, and social media.

The versatility of Iman Chakraborty

Known for her versatility, she has performed across genres including Rabindra Sangeet, folk, classical and contemporary music. Songs such as Khola Hawa and Tapa Tini have highlighted her range and adaptability as a performer. Her ability to balance classical discipline with modern sensibilities has made her one of the most respected names in Bengali music today.

Watch: Iman Chakraborty honoured for outstanding contribution to Bengali music at Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026

More about Iman Chakraborty

Apart from being a celebrated singer, Iman has recently achieved global recognition. In 2024 and 2025, her song Iti Maa from the film Putul was featured on the Oscars’ Best Original Song longlist. She also delivered high-energy performances in Dakat Poreche from Aarii and starred in the legal drama series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo. Additionally, she continues to inspire as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024.

About Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 is the much-revered Ananya Samman by Zee 24 Ghanta, honouring the unsung heroes of our society. It is a platform dedicated to celebrating extraordinary individuals who have selflessly contributed to society. Ananya Samman recognises the changemakers, social warriors, and other exemplary personalities who contribute meaningfully to the community.

The Ananya Samman 2026 will be awarded across multiple categories, namely Ananya Sadharan, Ananya Samman, and Maha Samman. Honourees come from a wide range of fields, including Art and Culture, Literature, Sports, Films, and Music, celebrating individuals who have made remarkable contributions in their respective domains and inspired others through their dedication, talent, and impact on society.

