Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Sushmita Sen honoured with Mahasamman for lifetime contribution to cinema

Sushmita Sen receives the Mahasamman at Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026, recognising her remarkable journey and enduring impact on Indian cinema. The award celebrates her achievements and inspiring legacy in the film industry.

Actor and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, was recently honoured with the Mahasamman at the Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 for her lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.

Known for her trailblazing career and consistent dedication to her craft, Sushmita has inspired generations with her versatility and enduring presence in Bollywood. This recognition celebrates not just her films but also her influence as a role model and changemaker in the industry.

Sushmita Sen’s remarkable journey in Cinema

Sushmita Sen started her career in Bollywood in the 1990s after winning the Miss Universe title. Over the years, she has been part of many memorable films, portraying characters that range from strong, independent women to deeply emotional roles.

Some of her iconic films include Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, Aankhen, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Filhaal, which showcase her versatility and ability to bring depth and authenticity to every role. Her commitment to her roles and her ability to adapt to evolving cinematic trends have made her one of the most respected figures in the industry. The Mahasamman acknowledges her exceptional career and the legacy she continues to build through both mainstream and independent projects.

Watch: Sushmita Sen honoured with Mahasamman at Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026

About Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman is an annual event dedicated to recognising extraordinary individuals who have made significant contributions to society. The awards celebrate those who work tirelessly behind the scenes or in the public eye to inspire, create, and transform their respective fields.

The Mahasamman, in particular, is reserved for personalities whose lifetime achievements have left a lasting impact on their industry. Sushmita Sen’s award this year highlights her cinematic excellence and her enduring influence in shaping modern Indian cinema.

Celebrating the iconic legacy of Sushmita Sen

Sushmita’s recognition at the Ananya Samman reflects both her artistic contributions and her personal journey as a strong, independent woman. From acting in critically acclaimed films to supporting social causes and mentoring young talent, she has continually demonstrated commitment, resilience and grace. Her career serves as a reminder that dedication, talent and passion can leave a permanent mark on the world of cinema.

