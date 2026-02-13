Home

Entertainment

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Tota Roy Chowdhury receives prestigious honour for excellence and dedication to Cinema

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Tota Roy Chowdhury receives prestigious honour for excellence and dedication to Cinema

Tota Roy Chowdhury was recognised at the Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. The actor’s dedication and exceptional performances have left a lasting impact on the film industry.

Actor Tota Roy Chowdhury, a stalwart of Bengali cinema, has been recognised at the Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 for his remarkable contributions to Indian films. Known for his versatility and dedication, Tota has consistently transformed himself to deliver performances that leave a lasting impact on audiences.

A career defined by transformation

Tota Roy Chowdhury has devoted decades of his life to Bengali films, constantly reinventing himself to bring authenticity to every role. He does not merely act, he fully becomes the character. From portraying Rituparno Ghosh’s unforgettable Bihari to redefining the Bengali action hero with discipline and physical commitment, Tota has shown that real artistic excellence comes from continuous evolution.

His performances, whether as the intense Chandan Chatterjee dancing to ghungroo music or in nuanced dramatic roles, demonstrate his dedication to completely inhabiting the character. Over more than thirty years, he has shown that personal growth and professional adaptability are key to leaving a mark in cinema.

Recognition Through Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman

This year, Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 recognised Tota Roy Chowdhury’s exceptional career. The honour celebrates his decades of dedication, his unique ability to transform with each role, and his impact on audiences and filmmakers alike. Tota’s work highlights the importance of consistent effort, versatility, and commitment to storytelling in Indian cinema.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The award ceremony also reflects a broader philosophy: while headlines rush past, the Ananya Samman recognises those whose contributions quietly shape the cultural and artistic landscape. Tota embodies this spirit, proving that excellence in cinema often comes from dedication and hard work rather than constant spotlight.

Also read: Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: A night dedicated to the silent changemakers among us

More about Tota Roy Chowdhury

Apart from being a legendary actor, Tota Roy Chowdhury is a versatile martial artist who has made a mark in both Bengali and Hindi cinema. Since his 1993 debut, he has impressed audiences in films like Chokher Bali (2003) and Kahaani 2 (2016).

Recently, he gained acclaim for Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) and his portrayal of Feluda, while continuing to showcase his range in Tekka (2024), Chaalchitro – The Frame Fatale, Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, Tere Ishk Mein, Police, and series like Special Ops Season 2 and Black Warrant.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.