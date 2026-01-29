Home

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh wins best playback singer soon after announcing retirement

From glitzy red carpets to emotional farewell moments, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 honoured the best in Bengali film, TV, OTT, and music, with Arijit Singh taking centre stage in his final award night.

Thursday, January 29, 2026, was nothing short of a red-letter day for Bengali entertainment. The streets of Newtown buzzed with excitement as The Westin Rajarhat was transformed into a glittering hub of stars, lights, and cameras for the mega award show Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24. The event, a joint initiative by Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, celebrates creativity across Bengali cinema, television, OTT, and the digital world.

From the colourful registration desks to the iconic retro vintage projector model, the venue was styled like a tinsel-town wedding, a perfect blend of glamour and grandeur. The awards spanned 24 categories, recognising actors, directors, technicians, content creators, and net influencers, while also honouring legends with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ceremony was hosted by actor Rudranil Ghosh, director Srijit Mukherjee, and model-actress Souraseni Maitra, who had been rehearsing since noon to ensure the evening ran flawlessly. Fans eagerly awaited nominations for Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Director, alongside the recognition of content creators who’ve defined the digital space in the past year.

Arijit Singh’s emotional farewell

This year’s event carried extra emotions, as Arijit Singh, nominated for Best Playback Singer (Male), had announced his retirement just a day prior. The crowd cheered as Arijit took the stage, performing and receiving accolades for songs like “Gaane Gaane” and “Khnaane Gorachand Khanne Kala”. His farewell set a poignant tone, making the night as much about celebrating his legendary career as it was about Bengali entertainment as a whole.

Other Nominations for Best Playback Singer (Male):

Anupam Roy – “Mother” (Comet)

Kabir Suman – “Even if he leaves” (Lah Gauranger Naam Re)

Devayan Banerjee – “Meghpiyan” (Housewarming)

Jeet Gangopadhyay – Prajapati 2

Rupam Islam – “Mayar Khelare” (Mitin: In Search of a Murderer)

Armaan Rashid Khan – “Saiya Bina” (Housewarming)

Ishan Mitra – “Jhilmil Lage Re” (Raghu Dakat)

Broadcast and celebration details

The entire evening, a true celebration of Bengali storytelling, was filmed at The Westin Rajarhat and will air on Zee 24 Ghanta on February 8, 2026, at 5 pm. From red carpet glamour to heartfelt performances, the night reminded everyone that while stars shine, stories are what truly make Bengali entertainment unforgettable.

