Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Dev wins best actor for Projatipoti 2 at Bengal’s biggest entertainment night

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 has firmly established itself as one of Bengal’s most meaningful celebrations of creativity and storytelling. More than just a glamorous awards night, this platform honours the people who shape Bengali cinema, television, OTT, music, and digital content with passion and originality. Born out of a collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, the awards recognise not only stars in front of the camera but also the visionaries working tirelessly behind it.

A starry night at The Westin Rajarhat

For one night, The Westin Rajarhat turned into a glittering hub of cinema and culture. From the vibrant registration area to the glamorous red carpet and a striking retro-style projector installation, every detail echoed the magic of the movies. Zee 24 Ghanta Entertainment looked ready for a celebration, hosting awards across 24 categories that honoured not only on-screen stars but also directors, technicians, and creative professionals working behind the scenes. A special Lifetime Achievement Award added an emotional note, recognising a legendary figure’s lasting contribution to the industry.

Big win of the night – Best Actor (Male)

One of the biggest highlights of the evening was Dev winning the Best Actor award for his performance in Projatipoti 2. Loved by audiences and praised for its emotional depth, the film struck a strong chord with viewers, and Dev’s portrayal played a major role in its success. His win was met with loud applause, reaffirming his position as one of the most bankable and admired stars of Bengali cinema.

The award marks yet another milestone in Dev’s career, which has consistently balanced commercial success with meaningful performances. Projatipoti 2 showcased him in a role that resonated across age groups, making the win feel both earned and widely celebrated.

Tough competition in the acting categories

The Best Supporting Actor (Male) – Film category featured a strong and varied line-up, including Amit Saha, Anirban Bhattacharya, Ankush Hazra, Bratya Basu, Kaushik Gangopadhyay, Mithun Chakraborty, Ranjit Mallick, Shashwat Chatterjee, and Shyamal Chakraborty.

The Best Actor (Male) nominations were just as competitive, with leading names such as Anirban Bhattacharya, Vikram Chatterjee, Divya Jyoti Dutta, Kaushik Sen, Parambrata Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Ritwik Chakraborty making the race intense.

In the Critics’ Choice – Best Actor (Male) category, Anirban Bhattacharya drew special attention for his performance as the eccentric scientist ‘Botbyal’ in Pakhirajar Dim, a film that blends mystery with a touch of the supernatural.

What is ‘Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24’?

This isn't just another awards ceremony; it's a grand celebration of creativity, dedication, and sheer talent.