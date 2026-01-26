By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: From Prosenjit to Jaya Ahsan, Bengali cinema’s finest shine in critics’ choice nominations
Zee 24 Ghanta’s Binodone Sera 24 Critics’ Choice nominations celebrate a powerful year for Bengali cinema, honouring standout performances, films, and filmmakers.
Zee 24 Ghanta has officially announced the nominations for Binodone Sera 24, and the list reflects a year packed with strong storytelling, memorable performances, and diverse cinema. From veteran stars to contemporary favourites, the Critics’ Choice categories highlight the depth and range of Bengali films released over the past year.
The nominations feature a healthy mix of mainstream hits, content-driven cinema, and bold performances that left a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike.
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 – Nomination List
NOMINATIONS: BEST ACTOR: FEMALE (CRITICS’ CHOICE)
Ananya Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Anumegha Banerjee – Pokkhirajer Dim
Aparna Sen – Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Jaya Ahsan – Devi Chowdhurani (2025 film starring Srabanti & Prosenjit)
Rakhee Gulzar – Aamar Boss
Srabanti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Subhashree Ganguly – Grihopravesh
NOMINATIONS: BEST ACTOR: MALE (CRITICS’ CHOICE)
Anirban Bhattacharya – Pokkhirajer Dim
Vikram Chatterjee – Raas: Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo
Dibyajyoti Dutta – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Kaushik Sen – Sharathopor
Parambrata Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
NOMINATIONS: BEST FILM: CRITICS’ CHOICE
Binodiini (2025 biographical drama starring Rukmini Maitra, Kaushik Ganguly & Rahul Bose)
Devi Chowdhurani (2025 film)
Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Putulnacher Itikatha
Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Onko Ki Kothin
Pokkhirajer Dim
Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
NOMINATIONS: BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MALE (FILM)
Amit Saha – The Academy of Fine Arts
Anirban Bhattacharya – Raghu Dakat
Ankush Hazra – Raktabeej 2
Bratya Basu – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Kaushik Ganguly – Grihopravesh
Mithun Chakraborty – Projapoti 2
Ranjit Mallick – Sharathopor
Rudranil Ghosh – Dhumketu
Saswata Chatterjee – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika
Shyamal Chakraborty – Pokkhirajer Dim
NOMINATIONS: BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: FEMALE (FILM)
Anushua Majumdar – Raas: Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo
Aparajita Adhya – Projapoti 2
Bibriiti Chakraborty – Devi Chowdhurani
Dipanwita Nath – Onko Ki Kothin
Ishaa Saha – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika
Koushani Mukherjee – Raktabeej 2
Priyanka Sarkar – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Sohini Sarkar – Raghu Dakat
Sohini Sengupta – Grihopravesh
NOMINATIONS: BEST ACTOR: MALE (FILM)
Abir Chatterjee – Raktabeej 2
Anirban Chakrabarti – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika
Anjan Dutt – Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Dev – Dhumketu / Projapoti 2 / Raghu Dakat
Jeetu Kamal – Grihopravesh
Kaushik Ganguly – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss
NOMINATIONS: BEST DIRECTOR (FILM)
Annapurna Basu – Sharathopor
Dhrubo Banerjee – Raghu Dakat
Kaushik Ganguly – Dhumketu
Indradeep Dasgupta – Grihopravesh
Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss
Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Avijit Sen – Projapoti 2
Sourav Palodhi – Onko Ki Kothin
Srijit Mukherji – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Subhrajit Mitra – Devi Chowdhurani
NOMINATIONS: BEST FILM
Aamar Boss
Dhumketu
Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Grihopravesh
Onko Ki Kothin
Projapoti 2
Raghu Dakat
Sharathopor
The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika
Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Pokkhirajer Dim
Binodiini (if included under major categories)
About Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is Bengal’s premier celebration of cinematic and creative excellence. Conceived as a tribute to the vibrant and ever-evolving ecosystem of Bengali entertainment, the awards mark a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide.
More than just an awards ceremony, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a collective platform created to honour the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who shape the world of Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative seeks to spotlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that define contemporary Bengali storytelling.
