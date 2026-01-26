Home

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: From Prosenjit to Jaya Ahsan, Bengali cinema’s finest shine in critics’ choice nominations

Zee 24 Ghanta’s Binodone Sera 24 Critics’ Choice nominations celebrate a powerful year for Bengali cinema, honouring standout performances, films, and filmmakers.

Zee 24 Ghanta has officially announced the nominations for Binodone Sera 24, and the list reflects a year packed with strong storytelling, memorable performances, and diverse cinema. From veteran stars to contemporary favourites, the Critics’ Choice categories highlight the depth and range of Bengali films released over the past year.

The nominations feature a healthy mix of mainstream hits, content-driven cinema, and bold performances that left a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 – Nomination List

NOMINATIONS: BEST ACTOR: FEMALE (CRITICS’ CHOICE)

Ananya Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Anumegha Banerjee – Pokkhirajer Dim

Aparna Sen – Ei Raat Tomar Amar

Jaya Ahsan – Devi Chowdhurani (2025 film starring Srabanti & Prosenjit)

Rakhee Gulzar – Aamar Boss

Srabanti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Subhashree Ganguly – Grihopravesh

NOMINATIONS: BEST ACTOR: MALE (CRITICS’ CHOICE)

Anirban Bhattacharya – Pokkhirajer Dim

Vikram Chatterjee – Raas: Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo

Dibyajyoti Dutta – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Kaushik Sen – Sharathopor

Parambrata Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

NOMINATIONS: BEST FILM: CRITICS’ CHOICE

Binodiini (2025 biographical drama starring Rukmini Maitra, Kaushik Ganguly & Rahul Bose)

Devi Chowdhurani (2025 film)

Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Putulnacher Itikatha

Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Onko Ki Kothin

Pokkhirajer Dim

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

NOMINATIONS: BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MALE (FILM)

Amit Saha – The Academy of Fine Arts

Anirban Bhattacharya – Raghu Dakat

Ankush Hazra – Raktabeej 2

Bratya Basu – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Kaushik Ganguly – Grihopravesh

Mithun Chakraborty – Projapoti 2

Ranjit Mallick – Sharathopor

Rudranil Ghosh – Dhumketu

Saswata Chatterjee – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika

Shyamal Chakraborty – Pokkhirajer Dim

NOMINATIONS: BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: FEMALE (FILM)

Anushua Majumdar – Raas: Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo

Aparajita Adhya – Projapoti 2

Bibriiti Chakraborty – Devi Chowdhurani

Dipanwita Nath – Onko Ki Kothin

Ishaa Saha – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika

Koushani Mukherjee – Raktabeej 2

Priyanka Sarkar – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Sohini Sarkar – Raghu Dakat

Sohini Sengupta – Grihopravesh

NOMINATIONS: BEST ACTOR: MALE (FILM)

Abir Chatterjee – Raktabeej 2

Anirban Chakrabarti – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika

Anjan Dutt – Ei Raat Tomar Amar

Dev – Dhumketu / Projapoti 2 / Raghu Dakat

Jeetu Kamal – Grihopravesh

Kaushik Ganguly – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss

NOMINATIONS: BEST DIRECTOR (FILM)

Annapurna Basu – Sharathopor

Dhrubo Banerjee – Raghu Dakat

Kaushik Ganguly – Dhumketu

Indradeep Dasgupta – Grihopravesh

Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss

Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Ei Raat Tomar Amar

Avijit Sen – Projapoti 2

Sourav Palodhi – Onko Ki Kothin

Srijit Mukherji – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Subhrajit Mitra – Devi Chowdhurani

NOMINATIONS: BEST FILM

Aamar Boss

Dhumketu

Ei Raat Tomar Amar

Grihopravesh

Onko Ki Kothin

Projapoti 2

Raghu Dakat

Sharathopor

The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Pokkhirajer Dim

Binodiini (if included under major categories)

About Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is Bengal’s premier celebration of cinematic and creative excellence. Conceived as a tribute to the vibrant and ever-evolving ecosystem of Bengali entertainment, the awards mark a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide.

More than just an awards ceremony, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a collective platform created to honour the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who shape the world of Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative seeks to spotlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that define contemporary Bengali storytelling.

