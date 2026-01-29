Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 Goes Live: Bengal’s biggest award night begins

January 29, Thursday, turned into a red-letter day for Bengali entertainment as all roads led to New Town, Kolkata. Zee 24 Ghanta unveiled its much-awaited mega awards show, ‘Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24’, transforming the evening into a grand celebration of creativity, talent and storytelling across mediums.

More than just another awards function, the event stood as a powerful tribute to the ever-evolving world of Bengali films, television, OTT platforms and digital content. It was a night dedicated not only to stars in the spotlight but also to the many creative minds working tirelessly behind the camera.

Kolkata turns into a magical film set

The Westin Rajarhat tonight looks like a piece of Tinseltown. From the sparkling red carpet to a symbolic retro vintage projector, every corner of the venue exudes grandeur. Stars, directors, musicians, and technicians are mingling, while excitement buzzes for the announcement of winners across 48 categories. Fans on social media are already discussing their favourites, especially for popular awards like Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Role, and Popular Face of the Year.

Who’s in the race?

The competition is fierce this year, with top actors competing for the coveted titles. Here’s a glimpse at the Best Actor, Male, Film category:

Dev (Deepak Adhikari) – Dhumketu

Jeetu Kamal – Grihapravesh

Prasenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Shiboprasad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss

Abir Chatterjee – Raktabeej 2

Ritwik Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Anjan Dutt – Ae Raat Tomar Aamar

Kaushik Ganguly – Shoty Bole Shoty Kichhu Nei

Dev – Raghu Dakat

Dev – Projatipoti 2

Anirban Chakraborty – The One – Banaras A Vibhishika

A night to honour the best of entertainment

As stars, creators and industry insiders gather under one roof, excitement is running high. With glamour on the red carpet, anticipation in the air and applause waiting backstage, Zee 24 Ghanta is set to salute the finest talents in Bengali entertainment.

The mega event is supported by Straightline Worldwide, adding scale and polish to an evening that promises celebration, recognition and unforgettable moments.

What is ‘Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24’?

This isn’t just another awards ceremony, it’s a grand celebration of creativity, dedication, and sheer talent. The event recognises actors, directors, technicians, and content creators who have left a mark on Bengali cinema, television, OTT platforms, and digital media. It’s a platform that salutes the stars both in front of and behind the camera, making sure every contribution is celebrated.