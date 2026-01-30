Home

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Indradeep Dasgupta wins best director for ‘Grihapravesh’, celebrating bengali cinema’s visionaries

At the star-studded Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, Indradeep Dasgupta took home the Best Director award for Grihapravesh, highlighting the creativity and craft shaping modern Bengali cinema.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 has firmly established itself as one of Bengal’s most meaningful celebrations of creativity and storytelling. More than just a glamorous awards night, this platform honours the people who shape Bengali cinema, television, OTT, music, and digital content with passion and originality. Born out of a collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, the awards recognise not only stars in front of the camera but also the visionaries working tirelessly behind it.

The Fierce Competition

The Best Director category saw some stiff competition, proving the depth of talent in Bengali cinema today. The nominees included:

Kaushik Ganguly – Dhumketu

Sourav Palodhi – Onko Ki Khothin

Subhrajit Mitra – Devi Chowdhurani

Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss

Annapurna Basu – Sharthopor

Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Ei Raat Tomar Amaar

Srijit Mukherji – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Dhrubo Banerjee – Raghu Dakat

Abhijeet Sen – Projatipoti 2

Indradeep’s achievement was praised for its fresh perspective and masterful handling of the film’s emotional core, standing out among a list of highly acclaimed directors.

Celebrating Bengali Storytelling

Alongside Best Director, the awards celebrated the Best Film with Onko Ki Khothin and The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika taking top honours. Critics’ Choice also spotlighted films like Manik Bandhopadhyayer Putulnacher Itikatha and Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, reflecting the diversity and quality of storytelling in Bengali cinema today.

Rising Stars and Future Visionaries

The night also recognised Best Promising Director, with Jayabrata Das for Academy of Fine Arts making his mark as a talent to watch out for.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 continues to stand as a platform that honours the vision, craft, and creativity of filmmakers, directors, and storytellers, highlighting the vibrant evolution of Bengali cinema, OTT, TV, music, and digital content.

