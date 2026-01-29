Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Mimi Chakraborty wins best actress award, which actors took the top honours? See full OTT popular winners list

January 29 turned into a memorable evening for Bengali entertainment as Zee 24 Ghanta hosted its much-anticipated mega award show, Binodone Sera 24, in Kolkata. The event honoured outstanding talent from Bengali cinema, television, and especially the ever-growing OTT space. As streaming platforms continue to shape modern storytelling, the spotlight this year firmly rested on digital performers who won both audience love and critical acclaim.

The OTT Popular Awards segment drew special attention, celebrating actors and creators who ruled viewers’ screens throughout the year.

Double Win in Best Actor Category

In a rare and much-talked-about moment, the Best Actor (OTT – Popular) award was shared by two powerhouses.

Anirban Chakraborty won hearts for his performance in Puro Puri Eken, while Ritwick Chakraborty was honoured for his gripping role in Advocate Achinta Aich – Season 2. Both performances stood out for their depth, intensity, and strong connection with audiences, making the joint win feel well deserved.

Mimi Chakraborty Takes Best Actress Honour

The Best Actress (OTT – Popular) award went to Mimi Chakraborty for her compelling performance in Dainee. Known for her strong screen presence and versatility, Mimi once again proved why she remains one of Bengal’s most influential public figures. Her win reflected a perfect balance of popularity and performance, reaffirming her place as a favourite among viewers.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Supporting Roles That Left a Mark

The night also celebrated impactful supporting performances.

Kaushik Sen won Best Supporting Actor for Julie, while Bidipta Chakraborty took home Best Supporting Actress for Rokini Bhaban. Both performances were praised for adding emotional depth and strength to their respective stories.

OTT Popular Awards – Full Winners List

Best Web Series: Ganoshotru (Zee5)

Best Actor: Anirban Chakraborty (Puro Puri Eken), Ritwick Chakraborty (Advocate Achinta Aich – Season 2)

Best Actress: Mimi Chakraborty (Dainee)

Best Supporting Actor: Kaushik Sen (Julie)

Best Supporting Actress: Bidipta Chakraborty (Rokini Bhaban)

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 once again proved that Bengali OTT content is thriving, bold, and deeply rooted in strong performances. For winners like Mimi Chakraborty, the recognition marks another milestone, while for audiences, it reaffirms the power of stories told on the digital screen.