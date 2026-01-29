Home

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Nussrat Jahan, Priyanka Sarkar, Shyamoupti Mudli, Prosenjit Chatterjee set red carpet on fire- See pics

From glamorous red carpet looks to a sparkling stage, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 celebrated the best of Bengali entertainment in style.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: January 29 was nothing short of a star-studded celebration in Bengali entertainment! Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 brought together the brightest stars from cinema, TV, OTT, and digital content for a night full of glamour, glitz, and unforgettable moments. From a sparkling stage to dazzling red carpet looks, the evening was a perfect mix of talent, fashion, and celebration – here’s a peek at the best moments captured from the night.

The ceremony began on a patriotic note with everyone standing together for the National Anthem. A perfect blend of tradition and glamour set the tone for the evening.

Shyamoupti Mudli

Actress Shyamoupti Mudli, known for her performances on Bengali television, wowed on the red carpet in a white saree with subtle cream borders. Her V-neck blouse with red lining added just the right pop of colour. Statement earrings, soft makeup, and a red bindi completed her classy look.

Bibriti Chatterjee

Bibriti Chatterjee stole the spotlight in a cream saree paired with a dark pink and orange blouse combination. Open hair and subtle makeup enhanced her radiant presence, making her one of the red carpet highlights.

