Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: ‘Onko Ki Kothin’ and ‘The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika’ win best film, Bengal celebrates storytelling excellence

At Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, Bengali cinema’s finest stories took centre stage as ‘Onko Ki Kothin’ and ‘The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika’ jointly won the Best Film award.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 has firmly established itself as one of Bengal’s most meaningful celebrations of creativity and storytelling. More than just a glamorous awards night, this platform honours the people who shape Bengali cinema, television, OTT, music, and digital content with passion and originality. Born out of a collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, the awards recognise not only stars in front of the camera but also the visionaries working tirelessly behind it.

This year’s ceremony once again proved why Binodone Sera 24 holds a special place in the hearts of the Bengali entertainment industry. The focus remained on strong stories, emotional depth, and the craft that continues to keep Bengali storytelling relevant and powerful.

Best Film Award

One of the biggest highlights of the evening was the announcement of the Best Film award. In a rare and special moment, the jury declared ‘Onko Ki Kothin’ and ‘The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika’ as joint winners. Both films stood out for their gripping narratives and distinctive storytelling styles, proving that powerful cinema can come in many forms.

While ‘Onko Ki Kothin’ impressed with its layered storytelling and emotional intensity, ‘The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika’ won hearts with its engaging plot and familiar yet refreshing cinematic tone. Together, they represented the diversity and strength of contemporary Bengali cinema.

