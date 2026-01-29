Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Shamik Adhikary wins best creator influencer at Kolkata mega awards night

On January 29, Kolkata witnessed a glamorous evening as Zee 24 Ghanta hosted its much-awaited mega awards show, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodon Sera 24, celebrating the finest talents of Bengali cinema and digital entertainment. The night brought together actors, filmmakers, web creators, influencers, and industry insiders under one roof, making it one of the most talked-about entertainment events of the year.

From films and web series to OTT platforms and social media, the awards honoured excellence across categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film, Best Web Series, Director, Creator, and Influencer. Among all the recognitions, the Best Creator Influencer Award stood out as a category that reflected the growing power of digital voices in Bengal’s entertainment space.

Shamik Adhikary takes home the big win

Emerging victorious among the nominees, Shamik Adhikary, popularly known as “Your Nonsanee”, won the Best Creator Influencer Award at Zee 24 Ghanta Binodon Sera 24. His win was met with loud applause, reflecting his popularity and the impact of his content among audiences.

Shamik’s work is known for its authenticity, humour, and strong emotional connection, which has helped him carve a unique space in the digital world. This award marks an important milestone in his journey and highlights how creators today are shaping entertainment beyond traditional formats.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Best Creator Influencer: Complete Nominees List

The Best Creator Influencer category at Zee 24 Ghanta Binodon Sera 24 featured a strong lineup of digital talents who have made a mark with their originality and audience connection. The nominees for this year’s award were:

Ivy Ghosh

Mukul Kumar Jana

Niranjan Mandal

Pranab Paul

Preeti Sarkar

Saikat Dey

Shamik Adhikary (Your Nonsanee)

Singini Chowdhury

Unmesh Ganguly

Usha

Celebrating the new age of entertainment

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodon Sera 24 once again proved that Bengali entertainment is evolving, embracing both on-screen stars and digital creators with equal enthusiasm. Shamik Adhikary’s win is a clear sign that influencers are no longer just content creators — they are storytellers, trendsetters, and voices of a new generation.

The grand night ended with celebrations, smiles, and memorable moments, leaving fans excited for what the winners bring next.