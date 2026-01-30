Home

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly and Koel Mallick crowned best actress, Bengali cinema celebrates its stars

Bengal’s top stars lit up the stage as Subhashree Ganguly and Koel Mallick bagged Best Actress awards at Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, celebrating the finest in film, OTT, and digital storytelling.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 has firmly established itself as one of Bengal’s most meaningful celebrations of creativity and storytelling. More than just a glamorous awards night, this platform honours the people who shape Bengali cinema, television, OTT, music, and digital content with passion and originality. Born out of a collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, the awards recognise not only stars in front of the camera but also the visionaries working tirelessly behind it.

Subhashree and Koel Share the Spotlight

The Best Actor – Female (Film) award stole the show as Subhashree Ganguly and Koel Mallick jointly won the prestigious honour for their performances in Grihapravesh and Sharthopor, respectively. Their wins were a nod to their enduring charm, powerful screen presence, and ability to breathe life into their characters. Meanwhile, Rukmini Moitra was recognised with the Best Actor, Female (Critics’ Choice) award for her role in Binodini, further highlighting the depth of talent in the industry.

