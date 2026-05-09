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Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Singer Maithili Thakur honoured with Youth Icon of the Year award

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Singer Maithili Thakur honoured with ‘Youth Icon of the Year’ award

At Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026, singer and politician Maithili Thakur was honoured with the ‘Youth Icon of the Year’ award. Her journey has been truly inspiring.

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 Maithili Thakur received the Youth Icon of the Year award

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 was held in Patna on May 8. The evening turned out to be a special celebration for Bhojpuri artists, where their struggles, achievements, and contributions to cinema and society were recognised and honoured. The event became even more memorable when Maithili Thakur, often regarded as the voice of the new generation, was honoured with the ‘Youth Icon of the Year’ award. As Maithili Thakur stepped onto the stage, the entire hall erupted in applause. Her simple smile once again proved that true success is achieved not through showmanship but by connecting with people’s hearts.

Maithili Thakur’s journey has been truly inspiring. Hailing from Madhubani, she has earned nationwide recognition through her soulful voice. Maithili has been passionate about music since childhood and has played a major role in giving traditional folk songs a fresh identity through digital platforms. Her songs are immensely popular not only among older listeners but also among the youth. Many of her tracks go viral soon after release. There is a soothing quality in her voice that deeply connects with listeners and touches the soul.

The ‘Youth Icon of the Year’ award is a symbol of the fact that today’s youth not only loves Western music but also deeply connects with music rooted in culture and tradition. Receiving this honour at Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 marks an important milestone in Maithili Thakur’s career.

About Maithili Thakur

Maithili Thakur is a playback singer trained in Indian classical music and folk music. She has sung original songs, covers, and traditional folk music in Hindi, Maithili, Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Marathi, and other Indian languages. In 2025, she entered politics at the age of 25 becoming the second youngest MLA in India after Sushma Swaraj.Thakur was elected as Member of Bihar Legislative Assembly, after winning the 2025 Bihar elections from Alinagar as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

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Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 was attended by many prominent figures in addition to the Bhojpuri industry. Agriculture Minister Vinay Sinha and Acharya Manish, known for his treatment of diseases through Ayurveda, naturopathy, and yoga, also attended the event.

The Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026, organised by Zee Media’s flagship channels (Zee Bihar, Jharkhand, and Zee Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand), was successfully held in Patna. During the event, real heroes who shaped society’s progress were also honored.

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