Home

Entertainment

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav bags Best Actor Award for Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav bags Best Actor Award for Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya

Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is regarded as one of the biggest stars of the Bhojpuri industry. He won the Best Actor award for his performance in Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya at Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026.

Dinesh Lal Yadav

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026, considered one of the biggest award ceremonies in Bhojpuri cinema, was held in Patna and turned into a grand celebration of Bhojpuri culture, cinema, and talent. Organised by Zee Media through its channels Zee Bihar Jharkhand and Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand, the event witnessed the presence of several big stars, including Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, and Kunal Singh. Popular actresses Akshara Singh and Amrapali Dubey also added glamour to the evening.

At the ceremony, Nirahua won the Best Actor award for his performance in Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya. As soon as his name was announced, the audience erupted in cheers. The film revolves around a bank robbery and follows the story of Kanhaiya, a simple security guard who gets trapped between criminals and the police.

One of the highlights of the event was that it not only honoured stars from the entertainment world but also recognised real-life heroes who have contributed to literature, art, and social service. Among the special guests were Anshuman Sinha, son of legendary singer Sharda Sinha, Rajkumari Devi, popularly known as “Kisan Aunty,” and renowned Madhubani artist Dulari Devi.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, is regarded as one of the biggest stars of the Bhojpuri industry. Known for his unique mix of emotion, entertainment, and rooted storytelling, he once again impressed both audiences and critics with his performance in the film.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Overall, the evening turned out to be a memorable celebration of Bhojpuri cinema, where both cinematic talent and social contributions were equally appreciated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.