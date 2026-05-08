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Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 turns into glittering celebration of Bhojpuri cinema with Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari lighting up the grand awards night

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 turns into glittering celebration of Bhojpuri cinema with Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari lighting up the grand awards night

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 seeks to honour achievers from various fields while highlighting the legacy and richness of Bhojpuri culture. It will witness several important

Zee Bhojpuri Awards are taking place in Patna, India. Image Credit: PTI

Zee Media is hosting ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026, a grand celebration dedicated to Bhojpuri pride, talent, and entertainment. Being held in Patna on May 8, the event is bringing together some of the biggest stars and noted personalities to honour contributions to the Bhojpuri industry.

The gala night promises a blend of entertainment, glamour, and special performances. The event also pays heartfelt tribute to legendary figures who made a lasting impact on Bhojpuri cinema.

Why is Zee Bhojpuri Samman so special?

With growing excitement around it, ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 seeks to honour achievers from various fields while highlighting the legacy and richness of Bhojpuri culture. With its mix of entertainment, cultural celebration and recognition, ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 emerges as one of the region’s most high-profile events this year. The awards night in Patna sees the presence of well-known personalities from various sectors, including politics, business, policymaking and culture.

Who all are attending the events?

Several Bhojpuri stars, including Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey and Monalisa, attend ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026, adding glamour and energy to the celebration.

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The categories of Zee Bhojpuri Samman

Nearly 40 award categories are featured at ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026, celebrating excellence in Bhojpuri cinema, music and entertainment. Major honours include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film, Best Director, Best Singer and Best Supporting Role, along with critics’ choice awards. The event also presents the Lifetime Achievement Award to legendary personalities for their long-standing contribution to the Bhojpuri industry.

Real heros being honoured

The other categories at ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 include personalities and organisations that have made an impact on lives beyond entertainment. The categories include Outstanding Contribution in Folk Music and Dance, Literature and Poetry, and Painting and Sculpture, recognising those preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

Also Read: Ravi Kishan Pushes for National Awards recognition for television: ‘I will write to the ministry’

Along with entertainment awards, ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 celebrates achievers in fields like sports, education and social development. Categories such as Youth Icon of the Year, Outstanding Contribution in Sports, Women Empowerment & Gender Equality, Healthcare and Education recognise impactful work by individuals and institutions. The event also shines a spotlight on emerging entrepreneurs through the Startup of the Year award.

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