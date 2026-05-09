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Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 winners list: Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey win Best Actor and Best Actress; Manoj Tiwari receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Manoj Tiwari was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades-long contributions. The Best actor, actress and film goes to... Check the complete winners list.
Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026, held in Patna on May 8, turned out to be a grand and memorable celebration for the Bhojpuri film industry. Several well-known stars attended the star-studded evening, entertaining the audience with energetic performances, while many talented artists were honoured for their outstanding work.
PowerStar won the award for Best Bhojpuri Film. Risi, ng stars Anshuman Singh Rajput and Mahi Shrivastava received the awards for Best Young Actor and Best Young Actress, respectively. Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey won the popular categories at the Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026, and Manoj Tiwari was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades-long contributions.
Here’s the complete list of winners from the event.
- Best Actor – Dinesh Lal Yadav (Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya)
- Best Actress – Amrapali Dubey (Mere Husband Ki Shadi)
- Best Actor (Critics’ choice) – Yash Mishra (Nagraj aur Chandalika)
- Best Actress (Critics’ choice) – Sanjana Pandey (Collector Sahiba)\
- Best Bhojpuri Film – PowerStar
- Best Young Actor – Anshuman Singh Rajput
- Best Young Actress – Mahi Shrivastava
- Best Music In Bhojpuri Movie – Jugal Master
- Best Male Playback Singer – Pawan Singh
- Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpi Raj
- Best Director – Premanshu Singh (Rishtey)
- Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male) – Vinod Mishra (Rishtey) & Dev Singh (Dansh)
- Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female) – Rati Pandey
- Best Actor In a Negative Role – Gulshan Pandey (Rishtey), Sanjay Pandey (Aankhein)
- Outstanding Contribution in Bhojpuri Music – Ratnakar Kumar & Dinesh Rialhan
- Best Performance In Comic Role – Manoj Tiger
- Lifetime Achivement Award – Manoj Tiwari
- Pride of Bhojpuri Soil – Ravi Kishan
- Most Versatile Actor in Bhojpuri Movies (Male) – Khesari Lal Yadav
- Most Versatile actor (Female) in Bhojpuri Movies Male – Akshara Singh
- Special Tribute – Aslam Sheikh and Sharda Sinha
Society/Real Category
- Outstanding Contribution in Folk Music and Dance – Indu Sonali, (Singer)
- Outstanding Contribution in Literature and Poetry – Vinay Bihari,Lyricist, Singer, Writer, Lauriya-MLA (Base Bihar), Manoj Bhawuk (Base Bihar, UP)
- Outstanding Contribution in Painting and Sculpture – Dulari Devi – Madhubani Painting (Madbubani, Bihar)
- Youth Icon Of The Year – Maithili Thakur-Singer and MLA, Alinagar (Madhubani Bihar)
- Outstanding Contribution In Sports – Shweta Shahi, Rugby Player and SI, Bihar Police
- Outstanding Contribution In Women Empowerment & Gender Equality – Kalpana And Uma Jha – Founders of Jhaji Store ( Darbhanga Bihar)
- Outstanding Contribution in Education – IPS Vikas Vaibhav – Founder of Let’s Inspire Bihar (Patna) Motiur Rahman Khan (Guru Rahman) – Teacher
- Outstanding Contribution in Healthcare – Mr Umesh Sharma, Managing Director, Aristo Pharmaceuticals Private Limited
- Startup of the Year – Suraj Prakash – Co Founder & Director OKbima
- Outstanding Contribution in Education – Institutional Physicswallah
- Outstanding Contribution to the CSR & Phalanthropy – Padma Shri Rajkumari Devi
- Business Leader of the year – Ravindra Kishore Sinha – SIS Group
- Lifetime Achievement in Bhojpuri Literature (Posthomous) – Bhikari Thakur Family
- Life Time Achievement Award in Mathematics – Late Vashist Narayan Singh
- Life Time Achievement Award in Bhojpuri Cinema – Kunal Singh
- Life Time Achievement Award in Folk Music – Padma vibhushan And Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha
- Contribution to Popularising Bhojpuri Music – Nisha Upadhyay, Monu Albela
- Real Hero – Tara Kumari, Traffic constable
- Real Hero – Traffic constable Anjani Kumar Gaura
- Real Hero – Prince Kumar, SI, Bihar Police
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