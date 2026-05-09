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Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 winners list: Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey win Best Actor and Best Actress; Manoj Tiwari receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 winners list: Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey win Best Actor and Best Actress; Manoj Tiwari receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Manoj Tiwari was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades-long contributions. The Best actor, actress and film goes to... Check the complete winners list.

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026, held in Patna on May 8, turned out to be a grand and memorable celebration for the Bhojpuri film industry. Several well-known stars attended the star-studded evening, entertaining the audience with energetic performances, while many talented artists were honoured for their outstanding work.

PowerStar won the award for Best Bhojpuri Film. Risi, ng stars Anshuman Singh Rajput and Mahi Shrivastava received the awards for Best Young Actor and Best Young Actress, respectively. Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey won the popular categories at the Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026, and Manoj Tiwari was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades-long contributions.

Here’s the complete list of winners from the event.

Best Actor – Dinesh Lal Yadav (Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya)

Best Actress – Amrapali Dubey (Mere Husband Ki Shadi)

Best Actor (Critics’ choice) – Yash Mishra (Nagraj aur Chandalika)

Best Actress (Critics’ choice) – Sanjana Pandey (Collector Sahiba)\

Best Bhojpuri Film – PowerStar

Best Young Actor – Anshuman Singh Rajput

Best Young Actress – Mahi Shrivastava

Best Music In Bhojpuri Movie – Jugal Master

Best Male Playback Singer – Pawan Singh

Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpi Raj

Best Director – Premanshu Singh (Rishtey)

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male) – Vinod Mishra (Rishtey) & Dev Singh (Dansh)

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female) – Rati Pandey

Best Actor In a Negative Role – Gulshan Pandey (Rishtey), Sanjay Pandey (Aankhein)

Outstanding Contribution in Bhojpuri Music – Ratnakar Kumar & Dinesh Rialhan

Best Performance In Comic Role – Manoj Tiger

Lifetime Achivement Award – Manoj Tiwari

Pride of Bhojpuri Soil – Ravi Kishan

Most Versatile Actor in Bhojpuri Movies (Male) – Khesari Lal Yadav

Most Versatile actor (Female) in Bhojpuri Movies Male – Akshara Singh

Special Tribute – Aslam Sheikh and Sharda Sinha

Society/Real Category

Outstanding Contribution in Folk Music and Dance – Indu Sonali, (Singer)

Outstanding Contribution in Literature and Poetry – Vinay Bihari,Lyricist, Singer, Writer, Lauriya-MLA (Base Bihar), Manoj Bhawuk (Base Bihar, UP)

Outstanding Contribution in Painting and Sculpture – Dulari Devi – Madhubani Painting (Madbubani, Bihar)

Youth Icon Of The Year – Maithili Thakur-Singer and MLA, Alinagar (Madhubani Bihar)

Outstanding Contribution In Sports – Shweta Shahi, Rugby Player and SI, Bihar Police

Outstanding Contribution In Women Empowerment & Gender Equality – Kalpana And Uma Jha – Founders of Jhaji Store ( Darbhanga Bihar)

Outstanding Contribution in Education – IPS Vikas Vaibhav – Founder of Let’s Inspire Bihar (Patna) Motiur Rahman Khan (Guru Rahman) – Teacher

Outstanding Contribution in Healthcare – Mr Umesh Sharma, Managing Director, Aristo Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

Startup of the Year – Suraj Prakash – Co Founder & Director OKbima

Outstanding Contribution in Education – Institutional Physicswallah

Outstanding Contribution to the CSR & Phalanthropy – Padma Shri Rajkumari Devi

Business Leader of the year – Ravindra Kishore Sinha – SIS Group

Lifetime Achievement in Bhojpuri Literature (Posthomous) – Bhikari Thakur Family

Life Time Achievement Award in Mathematics – Late Vashist Narayan Singh

Life Time Achievement Award in Bhojpuri Cinema – Kunal Singh

Life Time Achievement Award in Folk Music – Padma vibhushan And Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha

Contribution to Popularising Bhojpuri Music – Nisha Upadhyay, Monu Albela

Real Hero – Tara Kumari, Traffic constable

Real Hero – Traffic constable Anjani Kumar Gaura

Real Hero – Prince Kumar, SI, Bihar Police

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