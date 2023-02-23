Top Recommended Stories

Zee Cine Awards 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana to Host The Show This Year

Ayushmann Khurrana is a live-wire host on stage and he returns to mesmerise audiences with his impeccable comic timing and brilliant hosting skills at the Zee Cine Awards this year!

Published: February 23, 2023 3:43 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk

Zee Cine Awards 2023: Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a live-wire host on stage and he returns to mesmerise audiences with his impeccable comic timing and brilliant hosting skills at the Zee Cine Awards this year! Ayushmann is a crowd favourite at live events and he will bring his A-game on at this awards ceremony for which he has already started prepping to deliver a blockbuster performance on stage.

Ayushmann is one of the best live show performers and hosts of our times. Ayushmann will be hosting the awards ceremony! He has established himself as a great host over the years. So, all eyes on how he can brilliantly host the night with his charming act and captivate audiences,” informs a trade source aware of this development.

On the work front, Ayushmann’s much-awaited next is the comedy Dream Girl 2, a sequel to his blockbuster 2019 comedy in which he left the nation in splits with his impeccable comic timing. More film announcements are coming our way from Ayushmann real soon!

Published Date: February 23, 2023 3:43 PM IST

