Zee Cine Awards 2024: Emotional Video of Atlee Touching Shah Rukh Khan’s Feet Goes Viral, Watch

Zee Cine Awards 2024: Jawan director Atlee was recently spotted touching the feet of Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look at how the Pathaan actor reacted to the situation. Read on.

Mumbai: Director and producer Atlee, who was recently honoured with ‘The Best Director Award’ at Zee Cine Awards 2024. For the unversed, Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan together debuted for an action thriller film, Jawan which was a blockbuster film in the Bollywood industry. It is worth noting that it was Atlee’s debut direction with SRK for Jawan. Recently it was noticed that Atlee was touching the feet of Shah Rukh Khan and what he did next came as a surprise for fans. Read on.

Atlee Touches Shah Rukh Khan’s Feet, Watch Viral Video

In a viral video shared by a paparazzo’s Instagram account, the captions read, “Director Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan’s feet and gets a warm hug as he wins the Best Director award at Zee Cine Awards 2024 held in Mumbai last night (sic).”

In the viral video, it was witnessed that as Atlee’s name was announced, the audience stood up and cheered for the director, before Atless went on the stage, he made a gesture that caught everyone’s attention. In the video, it can be seen that Atlee touching Shah Rukh Khan’s feet. In response to Atee’s gesture, Shah tried to stop him but failed, however, in return, the Jawan actor greeted Atlee with a hug and kissed him on the cheek before he rushed to the stage. Atlee after reaching the podium, he was greeted by Bollywood actress Rani Mukherji who presented the prestigious award to Atlee. It was also seen that Rani and Atlee had a brief conversation on the stage.

Take a look at the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Fans Give Mixed Reaction To Atlee Touching Shah Rukh Khan’s Feet

As soon as the video was uploaded by the paparazzi’s account, it was noticeable that users on Instagram were quick to choose sides. An Instagram user expressed, “What was the need for him to fall on his feet..? He should fall to our south Indian director (sic).” Another user commented, “Isko bolte hai South Indian actor or director (heart emoji) (sic). The third user said, “Kuchh bhi ho yaar Shahrukh Khan mein thoda bhi attitude nahin sabko barabar hi respect deta hai (Whatever happens, Shahrukh Khan doesn’t have the slightest attitude, he respects everyone equally.) (sic).” Another user commented, “gud gesture towards seniors (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Atlee touching Shah Rukh Khan’s feet? Do you think Atlee made a good decision?

