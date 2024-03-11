Home

Entertainment

Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh, Ayushmann, Kartik, Kiara Honoured With Prestigious Awards, Check Full Winner’s List

Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh, Ayushmann, Kartik, Kiara Honoured With Prestigious Awards, Check Full Winner’s List

Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan to Kiara Advani and several other were present at the prestigious award show. While Atlee's Jawan bagged multiple awards in various categories. Check full list of winners. Read on.

Zee Cine Awards 2024: Full Winners List

Mumbai: The prestigious Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place on Sunday night in Mumbai, where prominent Bollywood celebrities attended the grand event. Big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Rani Mukherji, Kartik Aaryan, and Ayushmann Khurrana were honoured with their respective awards at the Zee Cine Awards 2024. Shah Rukh and Rani won the major titles in the best acting category, while Kiara Advani and Sunny Deol were honoured with viewer’s choice awards. Read on.

Kiara, Rani, Kartik, Ayushmann Khurrana Flaut Their Prestigious Award

The Bollywood celebrities took their prestigious awards to their social media handles where they shared their experience of being honoured at the Zee Cine Awards 2024. Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram on Monday where he thanked his well-wishers and wrote, “Best Actor in a comic role. #DreamGirl2 (heart emoji) #ZeeCineAwards This is my first award for a comedy film. In the past I’ve gotten acknowledged/awarded only for serious roles/films. But comedy is a damn serious business. Thank you @writerraj for being such a master of a creator of Dreamgirl and Pooja. Thank you @ektarkapoor for being such a solid producer. Thanks to the entire cast and crew (heart emoji) (sic).”

Take a look at Ayushmann’s Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Award After Bagging In Best Actress Category

The Shersha actress on Monday shared a post from her Instagram handle that read, “Winning Best Actress with my favourite actress. Thank you @zeecineawards for honouring me with Best Actress Viewers Choice… no greater win than the love from the audience, I thank each one of you who voted for me and gave Katha a place in your heart (sic).”

Here’s a post from Kiara Advani’s Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kartik Aaryan Poses with His Award

The Chandu Champion actor, Kartik Aaryan bagged the ‘Performer of The Year’ award at the prestigious award ceremony.

Here’s a post by Kartik Aaryan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Zee Cine Awards 2024 Full List Of Winners:

Best actor (Popular): Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Pathaan Best actor (Viewer’s Choice): Sunny Deol for Gadar 2

Sunny Deol for Gadar 2 Best Actress (Popular): Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Best Actress (Viewer’s Choice): Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha Performer of the Year (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha Performer of the Year (Female): Ananya Pandey for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Pandey for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Best Film – Jawan

– Jawan Best Music – Jawan

– Jawan Best VFX – Red Chillies Entertainment (Jawan)

– Red Chillies Entertainment (Jawan) Best Action – Spiro Razatos, Anal Arasu, Craig Macrae and team (Jawan)

– Spiro Razatos, Anal Arasu, Craig Macrae and team (Jawan) Best Background Music – Anirudh (Jawan)

– Anirudh (Jawan) Best Music Director – Anirudh (Jawan)

– Anirudh (Jawan) Best Dialogue – Sumit Arora (Jawan)

– Sumit Arora (Jawan) Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan)

(Male) – Arijit Singh (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan) Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan)

(Female) – Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan) Best Lyrics – Kumaar (Chaleya – Jawan)

– Kumaar (Chaleya – Jawan) Best Choreography – Bosco Martis (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan)

– Bosco Martis (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan) Best Costume Design – Manish Malhotra (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani)

– Manish Malhotra (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani) Best Story – Atlee (Jawan)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.