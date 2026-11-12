Zee Entertainment announces Rs 600 crore buyback plan, offers Rs 91 per share

The buy-back of equity shares represents 6.86% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The Board has also noted the intention of the Promoters and members of the Promoter Group to not participate in the proposed buy-back. Commenting on the Board’s decision, R. Gopalan, Chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “The Board remains firmly committed to safeguarding the interests of all shareholders and ensuring that the Company’s capital is deployed in a prudent and value-accretive manner.

Board backs buyback to boost shareholder confidence

The decision to approve the buy-back of equity shares reflects our confidence in the Company’s potential and fundamental strength to capitalize on the opportunities in the future. The Board believes that the Company’s intrinsic value is not appropriately reflected in its current market valuation, and the buy-back represents a prudent opportunity to reinforce confidence in the Company’s capabilities to generate long-term value for shareholders. The Board conducted a detailed assessment of the Company’s financial position, growth plans and shareholder expectations. The management also presented to the Board an approach being taken for medium to long-term growth of the Company to strengthen its top line and bottom line.”