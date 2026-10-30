Zee Entertainment appoints Sangeeta Shetty as the new Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary

Zee Entertainment appoints Sangeeta Shetty as its new Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, effective November 2, 2026. She brings over two decades of experience in corporate governance and regulatory compliance.

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Zee Entertainment (PC: Zee)

Zee Entertainment has announced the appointment of Sangeeta Shetty as its new Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary. The appointment marks a key leadership change at the media and entertainment company, with Shetty set to take charge of overseeing corporate compliance, governance and regulatory matters. This appointment will be effective November 2, 2026, following the resignation of Ashish Aggarwal on October 29, 2026.

Sangeeta Shetty brings over two decades of experience

Sangeeta Shetty has over two decades of experience in corporate governance and regulatory compliance. She will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka and will work from the company’s headquarters in Mumbai. Her appointment was recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. It was subsequently approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 30, 2026.

Sangeeta Shetty to focus on governance and compliance

In her new role, Sangeeta Shetty will strengthen the company’s governance framework, improve regulatory compliance, and enhance shareholder engagement. The company stated that these steps are in line with its future growth plans and aim to establish strong governance standards that promote transparency, accountability, and effective risk management.

Company CEO Punit Goenka said that strong governance and transparency are essential for sustainable growth and stakeholder trust. He added that Shetty’s extensive experience in managing compliance processes for listed companies will be helpful in strengthening the company’s institutional capabilities.

Sangeeta Shetty’s professional background

Sangeeta Shetty is a company secretary and an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ACS 18865). She specializes in areas such as the Companies Act 2013, SEBI (LODR), SAST, PIT, ICDR, and insider trading governance. She has an excellent track record of creating enterprise compliance frameworks and ensuring error-free filings.

During his career, he has worked in several leading organizations including:

Abbott India Limited

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance

Aditya Birla Money

Edelweiss Group

MSEI

Angel One

Ashish Agarwal resigns from Zee Entertainment

Ashish Aggarwal, after serving as Company Secretary of Zee Entertainment for over seven years, has resigned from his position due to personal reasons. The company recognises his contributions to secretarial duties during his tenure. The company aims to improve its oversight mechanisms and move forward in the right direction in an ever-changing regulatory environment.