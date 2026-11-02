Zee Entertainment appoints Tushar Vohra to accelerate AI adoption and technological transformation

Tushar Vohra takes on a key leadership role at Zee Entertainment, bringing AI and transformation into focus as the company looks towards its next phase of growth.

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Zee Entertainment expands AI leadership (PC: Zee)

The entertainment industry is changing rapidly as technology reshapes how content is created, delivered and consumed. Media companies are increasingly exploring artificial intelligence and digital platforms to improve their operations and offer viewers more engaging experiences. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is now strengthening its leadership as it looks towards the next phase of its business journey. The company is bringing back an experienced professional who has worked across entertainment technology, digital platforms and engineering. His return comes at a time when innovation and efficiency are becoming important priorities for businesses looking to stay competitive in an evolving media landscape.

Tushar Vohra returns to Zee Entertainment in a key leadership role

Zee Entertainment has appointed Tushar Vohra as its Chief AI and Transformation Officer. He will lead the company’s artificial intelligence strategy, technology adoption and enterprise-wide transformation initiatives. Based at its Mumbai headquarters, Vohra will report to Mukund Galgali, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer.

His appointment is part of Zee Entertainment’s broader ambition to evolve into a technology-driven company that combines content and creativity with digital innovation. The company aims to strengthen operational efficiency while developing more personalised and immersive entertainment experiences across its platforms.

From Jio to Zee Entertainment: Vohra’s professional journey

Vohra brings more than two decades of experience in technology, engineering and digital transformation. His return marks another chapter in his association with Zee Entertainment, where he previously worked at ZEE5 and Zee News.

Before rejoining Zee, Vohra held leadership positions at Jio between 2022 and 2026. He worked as Vice President of Product, Engineering and Operations, contributing to platforms including JioTV+, JioEducation, JioTV and JioNews. He also led engineering at JioCinema, helping scale its infrastructure to support 32 million concurrent viewers during IPL 2023. His responsibilities included serving as COO of JioCDN.

Earlier, he worked at ZEE5 and Zee Entertainment from 2018 to 2022, overseeing development, solutions and engineering initiatives. His professional experience also includes leadership roles at Naaptol and Shiksha Infotech.

Tushar Vohra’s entrepreneurial background and technology experience

Vohra co-founded mElimu, a digital learning venture, where he served as Chief Operations Officer between 2014 and 2018. He also founded Mastiff Tech, an IT services and software business that later merged with Tricom India Ltd. His early career included software development at Talisma.

Zee Entertainment strengthens its AI leadership team

Alongside Vohra, the company has appointed Tony Thomas as Head of AI and Transformation, Ashutosh Shukla as Head of Operations Transformation and Vivek Pandey as Transformation Lead for Advertisement Operations and Advertisement Sales. The team will focus on scaling AI adoption, improving business processes and strengthening technology capabilities.