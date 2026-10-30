Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Zee Entertainment’s earnings rise by 13%, ZEE5 records strong growth

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has announced its financial and operational results for Q2 FY27 (the quarter ended September 30, 2026). The company delivered a strong performance, driven by its digital expansion, robust content portfolio, and broadcast success during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Consolidated revenue from operations increased 13% year-on-year to Rs 2,225 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to Rs 1,969 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q2 FY26). This growth was supported by an increase in subscription revenue, which rose from Rs 1,023 crore to Rs 1,332.4 crore.
ZEE5 has established a strong presence in the digital space and remains the company’s fastest-growing vertical. ZEE5’s revenue in Q2 FY27 was ₹626 crore, a 101% increase over the same quarter last year. During the quarter, 34 new shows and movies were released on ZEE5, including 9 original content.
Zee Network has created a new history in the field of sports broadcasting.
According to BARC data, Zee Network secured a 20.0% all-India TV network share in Week 24 of 2026, marking its highest share in the last seven years. During the quarter, the network launched several popular shows, including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Dilon Ki Ram Leela on Zee TV, Home Minister on Zee Marathi, and Dadgiri Unlimited Season 11 on Zee Sarthak. Zee Music Company’s subscriber base grew to 179 million, while its total video views reached 59 billion. During the quarter, the company also acquired rights to nine Hindi films, 12 regional films, and 73 singles and albums. These additions included titles such as Toxic, Haiwaan, and Batwara 1947.
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