Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Zee Entertainment’s earnings rise by 13%, ZEE5 records strong growth

Zee Entertainment Q2 Results: The company reports 13% year-on-year revenue growth, while digital platform ZEE5 records a 101% jump in quarterly revenue. Check key financial highlights and business performance for Q2 FY27.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/zee-entertainment-q2-results-zee-entertainment-earnings-rise-by-13-percent-zee5-records-strong-growth-8540913/ Copy

Zee Entertainment (PC: Zee)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has announced its financial and operational results for Q2 FY27 (the quarter ended September 30, 2026). The company delivered a strong performance, driven by its digital expansion, robust content portfolio, and broadcast success during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Consolidated revenue from operations increased 13% year-on-year to Rs 2,225 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to Rs 1,969 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q2 FY26). This growth was supported by an increase in subscription revenue, which rose from Rs 1,023 crore to Rs 1,332.4 crore.

ZEE Entertainment Q2 results (Q2 FY27, consolidated, YoY)

Net profit declined by 37.7% to Rs 48 crore from Rs 77 crore

Revenue increased by 12.9% from Rs 1,970 crore to Rs 2,224 crore

EBITDA declined by 46.6% to Rs 85.5 crore from Rs 160 crore

EBITDA margin stood at 3.8% as against 8.1%

ZEE5 made a strong presence in digital space

ZEE5 has established a strong presence in the digital space and remains the company’s fastest-growing vertical. ZEE5’s revenue in Q2 FY27 was ₹626 crore, a 101% increase over the same quarter last year. During the quarter, 34 new shows and movies were released on ZEE5, including 9 original content.

Read more: Zee Entertainment appoints Sangeeta Shetty as the new Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary

FIFA World Cup 2026: A big milestone

Zee Network has created a new history in the field of sports broadcasting.

8-Year Partnership (2026 – 2034): ‘Z’ Network will broadcast and stream major FIFA events for the next 8 years.

New viewership record: Total watch time across all platforms is approximately 50 billion minutes.

Live Match Craze: 83% (~400 million plus) of total FIFA watch time came directly from live matches.

73% of viewers in India have highly appreciated ‘Z’ as a brand for bringing the FIFA World Cup 2026 to their audiences.

Television networks and viewership dominance

According to BARC data, Zee Network secured a 20.0% all-India TV network share in Week 24 of 2026, marking its highest share in the last seven years. During the quarter, the network launched several popular shows, including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Dilon Ki Ram Leela on Zee TV, Home Minister on Zee Marathi, and Dadgiri Unlimited Season 11 on Zee Sarthak. Zee Music Company’s subscriber base grew to 179 million, while its total video views reached 59 billion. During the quarter, the company also acquired rights to nine Hindi films, 12 regional films, and 73 singles and albums. These additions included titles such as Toxic, Haiwaan, and Batwara 1947.