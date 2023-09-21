Home

Zee One Channel to Re-Launch on Television via Samsung TV Plus in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) announced that it will re-launch its entertainment platform - Zee One Channel- in Germany with a collaboration with Samsung TV Plus.

Responding to the demand for Bollywood and Indian television content, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) announces the re-launch of Zee One, a Bollywood-centric channel uniquely tailored for German viewers through a groundbreaking partnership with Samsung TV Plus. This strategic move ensures seamless access to the channel’s content on Samsung TV Plus. Additionally, it provides audiences with thousands of hours of Bollywood films, including titles like “Happy New Year,” “Pardes,” “Rustom,” “Shamitabh,” and many more. Furthermore, it offers highly successful Indian television series dubbed in the German language, such as “Jamai Raja,” “Kundali Bhagya,” and “Jodha Akbar.”

Zee One promises to deliver high-quality entertainment from the cinematic Mecca of Asia: Bollywood. Zee One’s premium content is specially adapted for the German market. This fast channel will broadcast a highly curated mix of movies and series, starring Bollywood superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone. The movies will span all genres, including romance, comedy, action, among others.

Mr. Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, highlighted the strategic importance of this step: “We are delighted to collaborate with Samsung TV Plus to offer an enriched Indian entertainment experience for our viewers in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. As a global content company, Zee is present in over 190 countries, entertaining over a billion viewers worldwide. With this partnership, we are recommitting ourselves to being Extraordinary Together in the service of one of the most competitive and leading content markets worldwide.”

Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer – International Business, said, “Zee One is more than just a channel – it’s a cultural bridge that connects audiences in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria to the vibrant world of Bollywood. Our goal is to provide genuine and captivating viewing experiences that transcend borders while honoring the timeless universal language of storytelling. Partnering with Samsung TV Plus aligns perfectly with our vision of serving not just the South Asian diaspora with channels and programming in Indian languages but also the wider international audience in their native languages.”

Benedikt Frey, Country Lead DACH – Samsung TV Plus, says, “We are delighted to add Zee One to Samsung TV Plus in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. This marks an exciting moment as we bring hours of Bollywood-centric content to the service in the DACH region. We look forward to bringing the vibrant world of Bollywood to new and existing audiences, in Indian languages.”

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is a global media and entertainment powerhouse, recognized for its diverse content offerings that resonate with audiences across the globe. With a strong commitment to creativity and quality, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has consistently set new benchmarks in the entertainment industry.

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s own FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) service; no subscription, sign-up, additional devices, or credit card are required. It comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs from 2016 to 2023 and can be downloaded from the Google Play and Galaxy Store on Samsung Galaxy devices in select territories. With Samsung TV Plus, users can access numerous channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, along with a library of movies and popular shows for on-demand viewing. This ad-supported service is accessible in the UK and 15 other European regions, requiring only an internet connection.

For more information about Samsung TV Plus please visit: www.samsungtvplus.com

