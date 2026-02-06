Home

Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026: Border 2 stars Ahan Shetty and Nidhi Dutta honoured for their remarkable achievements

Border 2 stars Ahan Shetty, and Nidhi Dutta and gets honored by ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026.

In a grand evening dedicated to recognising inspiring journeys and strong performers, Zee Media Corporation hosted the 4th edition of ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026 at The Fairmont, Mumbai, on February 6. The prestigious platform celebrates individuals who have created a strong impact through their work, determination, and vision.

While ZEE Samvad has honoured many individuals before, this year, the spotlight also fell on the team of the much-anticipated film Border 2, as actor Ahan Shetty and producer Nidhi Dutta were honoured for their exceptional contributions to Indian cinema. Their recognition not only highlights their individual accomplishments but also focuses on the growing buzz surrounding the upcoming war drama.

Actor Ahan Shetty was honoured with the ‘Impact Performer of the Year’ award, recognising his strong screen presence and rising influence in Bollywood. Capturing the attention of millions with his strong performance, Ahan has proved himself as one of the industry’s most promising young actors. His role in Border 2 has generated excitement among fans and is expected to mark a significant step forward in his career.

Nidhi Dutta, on the other hand, received a special honour as ‘India’s First Woman War Filmmaker,’ a title that celebrates her pathbreaking contribution to the genre. Traditionally, being dominated by male filmmakers, Nidhi’s achievement comes as a powerful shift in the landscape of Indian cinema.

Celebrating real heroes across industries

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes recognises excellence across diverse fields, including cinema, sports, healthcare, business leadership, AI innovation, aviation, philanthropy, fintech, and more. Each category is thoughtfully curated to honour individuals who are shaping industries, breaking barriers and contributing positively to the nation.

Many individuals from different walks of life gather for the event, like leaders, policymakers, and media professionals. This year, some prominent faces from the industry, including Rakul Preet Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, etc., will also be seen gracing the event.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured an inspiring lineup of personalities such as Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi and Paralympian Navdeep Singh, individuals whose journeys continue to motivate millions.

Spotlight on talent shaping the future

By honouring Ahan Shetty and Nidhi Dutta, Zee Media once again underscored its commitment to celebrating inspiring stories and extraordinary achievements.

