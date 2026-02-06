Home

Entertainment

Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar receives Voice of Social Reality in Cinema, talks about The Wives

Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar receives Voice of Social Reality in Cinema, talks about ‘The Wives’

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was honoured with the Voice of Social Reality in Cinema award at the fourth edition of the ZEE Samvaad Real Heroes Awards.

National Film Award and Padma Shri recipient Madhur Bhandarkar, known for his hard-hitting films on social issues, was honoured with the Voice of Social Reality in Cinema award at the fourth edition of the ZEE Samvaad Real Heroes Awards. Through films like Fashion and Heroine, Bhandarkar has consistently highlighted the darker realities of the Indian film industry beyond its glamour.

Speaking at the event, Madhur Bhandarkar also addressed recent issues within Bollywood, particularly the controversy surrounding veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah being disinvited at the last minute from Mumbai University’s Jashn-e-Urdu event. He said that the decision was wrong and should not have happened.

The filmmaker also spoke about his upcoming film The Wives. He explained that the film looks beyond Bollywood’s glitz and focuses on ambition, insecurity, and the human stories hidden behind the glamorous façade. The Wives features an ensemble cast including Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruvala.

ZEE Samvaad Real Heroes Awards took place at Mumbai’s The Fairmont and was organised by Media Corporation, India’s first and largest news network. The award was presented to Madhur Bhandarkar by Zee Media Corporation CEO Raktim Das and Yogesh Bhutani, Founder of Nexus Alliance. At the event, Bhandarkar spoke on various aspects of the film and entertainment industry and his works, including nepotism, his new project The Wives, AI, among others.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The event recognizes and felicitates dignitaries for their immense contribution to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and arts. This marquee event initiative recognises individuals whose courage, innovation, and dedication have made a meaningful impact on society.

This year’s event was graced by Minister of Ports Development of Maharashtra Nitesh Rane, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mangla Mani, Mithoon Sharma, Anu Malik, Sonu Sood, among others.

This year, the focus has been on those inspiring individuals whose unwavering determination and exceptional contributions have made a lasting impact. Irrespective of the challenges they had to combat, these individuals – who were clearly driven by a strong sense of purpose that goes way beyond their personal goals – managed to rise above. By recognizing their achievements, Zee Real Heroes Awards not only celebrates their success, but also the power of their perseverance.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured a distinguished array of achievers, from luminaries like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, to trailblazers such as Paralympian Navdeep Singh and countless other changemakers whose journeys continue to inspire and shape society.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.