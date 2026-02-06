Home

Entertainment

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: Adah Sharma wins Breakthrough Talent of the Year Award

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: Adah Sharma wins Breakthrough Talent of the Year Award

Adah Sharma wins Breakthrough Talent of the Year Award with ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026 for carving her own niche with unique and impact roles.

ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026: Adah Sharma wins Breakthrough Talent of the Year Award

Zee Media Corporation hosted the 4th edition of ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026 at The Fairmont, Mumbai, on February 6. The prestigious event brings together individuals who are creating a strong impact through their work and work. Among the many REAL HEROES who emerged as winners, actress Adah Sharma was honoured with the ‘Breakthrough Talent of the Year’ award for her impressive contribution in the entertainment industry.

Adah Sharma revealed at ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026 that she felt immense pressure just before the release of The Kerala Story, as there were concerns about the film possibly being banned in India. She also spoke about how the experience changed her outlook on appearances and comfort at public events. Adah shared that during the promotions of The Kerala Story, most promotional activities were restricted or banned.

She said that constantly getting dressed up for events became exhausting, which is why she chose to walk the red carpet wearing her mother’s clothes. Over time, she decided to keep things simple and focus on comfort rather than heavy outfits. “I don’t get ready much now. I just wear simple clothes that feel natural to me. People have accepted me the way I am as they focused on my work,” she said.

Recognising an impactful performer

Carving a niche for herself, Adah Sharma has created an impact with her unique choice of roles and strong screen presence. Whether it was her work in the romantic comedy ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ or her bold role in ‘The Kerala Story,’ Adah has proved her versatility time and again, further establishing herself as a strong performer.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The ‘Breakthrough Talent of the Year’ award recognises her growing influence in the industry and her ability to connect with audiences through impactful performances. Over the past few years, Adah has done challenging roles, making her one of the most promising talents to watch out for.

A platform celebrating real achievers

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes honours individuals whose courage, innovation, and dedication have made a meaningful difference in society. The initiative celebrates excellence across a wide range of fields, including space research, healthcare, business leadership, AI innovation, sports, aviation, mountaineering, music, cinema, philanthropy, fintech, and cricket.

More than just an awards night

Besides bringing together leaders, achievers, and policymakers, the award show also saw many familiar faces from the industry in attendance, including Anu Malik, Mona Singh, Ahan Shetty, and more.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured several distinguished personalities like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan and Pankaj Tripathi to trailblazers such as Paralympian Navdeep Singh, whose journeys continue to inspire millions.

A milestone moment for Adah Sharma

Winning the ‘Breakthrough Talent of the Year’ award marks an important milestone in Adah Sharma’s career. It reflects her hard work, passion and commitment to delivering memorable performances.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.