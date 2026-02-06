ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: Anu Malik receives Patriotic Melody Maestro of the Year Award

Home

Anu Malik wins the Patriotic Melody Maestro of the Year Award at ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026 for his massive contribution to Indian music

In the world of showbiz, where rewards and awards often define the success of an artist, Zee Media Corporation hosted its 4th edition of ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026. The event celebrates inspiring individuals who are making a difference in society through their work. While over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured many well-known personalities such as Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi and Paralympian Navdeep Singh, this year another artist was honoured for his key contribution to Indian music. He is none other than Veteran music composer Anu Malik. The award was handed over to the composer by Zee Media Corporation CEO Raktim Das and Zee Media Managing Editor Rahul Sinha

Honoured with the title of ‘Patriotic Melody Maestro of the Year,‘ Anu Malik has been a major name in the Indian music industry for many years. In his long career trajectory, the singer has given many unforgettable melodies, such as “Gori Gori Gori Gori,” “Tinku Jiya,” “Chaska,” etc. His music has entertained audiences across generations and continues to remain popular.

The ‘‘Patriotic Melody Maestro of the Year’ award recognises his long-lasting impact on the industry and his ability to create music that connects with listeners. Whether it is romantic melodies or upbeat tracks, it’s Malik’s versatility that resonates across all generations.

Anu Malik on His Secret Behind Motivation

During an interaction with host Manoj Muntashir, Anu Malik opened up inspires him to stay motivated even at the age of 65. He shared that his inspiration comes from his late father, renowned composer Sardar Malik.

“I saw my father not getting enough work despite being so talented and knowledgeable. I wanted to become something not just for myself, but also for him,” Malik said. He further added,“Aapne suna hoga Anu Malik kaam maangne se darta nahi hai. Main kaam isliye maangta hoon taaki mujhe lagta hai jo andar bhara hua hai, woh log dekhein.”

He further recalled a lesson his father taught him:“Beech bo ke rakho, pata nahi kab barsaat aaye.”

Celebrating real heroes across industries

Honouring individuals who have created a meaningful impact on society, ZEE Samvad honours Real Heroes in every sense. The platform recognises excellence across several fields, including space research, healthcare, business leadership, AI innovation, sports, aviation, music, cinema, philanthropy, fintech, and cricket.

A gathering of leaders and achievers

The event brought together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media, encouraging meaningful conversations through the Samvad segment. The Zee Real Heroes on-ground event will be graced by Minister of Ports Development of Maharashtra Nitesh Rane, and some familiar names from the industry, such as Rakul Preet, Mona Singh, Adah Sharma, Ahan Shetty, etc., will also be seen gracing the event.

Celebrating a musical legacy

By honouring Anu Malik with the title ‘Patriotic Melody Maestro of the Year Award’, Zee Media once again highlighted its commitment to celebrating real achievers and their inspiring stories.

