ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal bags Global Philanthropy Award, Mithoon wins Musical Innovation Award

Palak Muchhal was honoured with the Seva Through Sur – Global Philanthropy Award, Mithoon Sharma received the Sound of Legacy – Musical Innovation Award at ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma are one of Bollywood’s musical power couples, known for their work on hit songs such as “Meri Aashiqui” from Aashiqui 2. The two, who tied the knot on November 6, 2022, began their journey together through music, with Mithoon as the composer and Palak as the singer on tracks like “Meri Aashiqui,” “Keh Bhi De,” and “Door Naa Jaa.”

At ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026, Palak Muchhal was honoured with the Seva Through Sur – Global Philanthropy Award, while Mithoon Sharma received the Sound of Legacy – Musical Innovation Award.

Palak Muchhal is widely regarded as a real-life hero. While many artists focus on fame, she has quietly built a legacy of compassion by using her concerts to fund life-saving heart surgeries for underprivileged children. Her selfless mission has helped thousands of young lives and has even earned her a Guinness World Record.

Mithoon, meanwhile, has composed the songs for Border 2. At the event, he also spoke about recreating “Ghar Kab Aaoge,” the much-loved track from Border 2, and explained how the new version was presented with the same spirit and emotional depth as the original.

The husband-wife duo has been honoured with the prestigious awards by the CEO of Zee Media Corporation, Raktim Das and Gallantt Group’s CEO Mayank Agarwal. This year’s event was graced by Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane, Mangla Mani, Rakul Preet Singh, Anu Malik, Sonu Sood, among others.

This year, the focus has been on those inspiring individuals whose unwavering determination and exceptional contributions have made a lasting impact. Irrespective of the challenges they had to combat, these individuals – who were clearly driven by a strong sense of purpose that goes way beyond their personal goals – managed to rise above. By recognizing their achievements, Zee Real Heroes Awards not only celebrates their success, but also the power of their perseverance.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured a distinguished array of achievers, from luminaries like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, to trailblazers such as Paralympian Navdeep Singh and countless other changemakers whose journeys continue to inspire and shape society.

The initiative underscores Zee Media’s enduring commitment to nation-building journalism, celebrating stories that reflect real people navigating real challenges and achieving extraordinary triumphs that resonate across the nation.

