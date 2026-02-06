Home

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood receives People’s Pride of the Year Award

Sonu Sood wins People’s Pride of the Year award at ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026 for his extensive humanitarian work, particularly through the Sood Charity Foundation, which offers critical support in healthcare.

Sonu Sood has made significant contributions to the lives of migrant workers and the underprivileged across India. He established the Sood Charity Foundation to provide access to medicines, education, employment opportunities, and essential support for those in need. At the 4th edition of ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes, Sonu Sood was honoured with the People’s Pride of the Year award. He was recognised as a real-life hero for his extensive humanitarian work, particularly through the Sood Charity Foundation, which offers critical support in healthcare (especially surgeries), education, employment, and disaster relief.

The People’s Pride of the Year award was given to Sonu Sood by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and ZEE Managing Editor Rahul Sinha.

During the 2020 lockdown, Sonu Sood famously arranged buses, trains, and chartered flights for thousands of stranded migrant workers. He also helped bring back Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking about the responsibility of actors towards common people, Sonu Sood said that this duty should not rest only with actors but with everyone. He explained that any form of help, whether it is providing someone with a job or offering financial support, can make a difference and should be taken up collectively.

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026 is being held at The Fairmont, Mumbai.

This year, the focus has been on those inspiring individuals whose unwavering determination and exceptional contributions have made a lasting impact. Irrespective of the challenges they had to combat, these individuals – who were clearly driven by a strong sense of purpose that goes way beyond their personal goals – managed to rise above. By recognizing their achievements, Zee Real Heroes Awards not only celebrates their success, but also the power of their perseverance.

The Zee Real Heroes on-ground event will be graced by Minister of Ports Development of Maharashtra Nitesh Rane, Bollywood celebrities Rakul Preet Singh, Mona Singh to name a few.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured a distinguished array of achievers, from luminaries like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, to trailblazers such as Paralympian Navdeep Singh and countless other changemakers whose journeys continue to inspire and shape society.

The initiative underscores Zee Media’s enduring commitment to nation-building journalism, celebrating stories that reflect real people navigating real challenges and achieving extraordinary triumphs that resonate across the nation.

