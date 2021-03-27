On the occasion of World Theatre Day, Zee Theatre, India’s first and only destination for Theatre on TV, unveils its brand campaign ‘Makes you feel. Makes you think.’ reinforcing the social impact that it is attempting to create with its teleplays. Also Read - World Theatre Day 2020: All You Need to Know About The History of Drama And Fine Arts

Theatre has been at the heart of Indian culture for centuries and has played an integral role in shaping and reflecting society. Zee Theatre's plays center around stories that break taboos, question gender stereotypes, celebrate diversity, explore the past, imagine the future, and examine the present with insight, honesty, and compassion. This campaign 'Makes You Feel. Makes you Think' is hence, aptly representative of the brand's promise and purpose.



Commenting on the same, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer – Special Projects, ZEEL, says, “The idea of Zee Theatre came from the quest of archiving the art form and taking it to the masses. Theatre has constantly reflected and addressed society and its challenges, stirring its viewers with messages that leave them thinking. At Zee Theatre, our aim is to bring gripping stories that evoke emotions and expand horizons, which not only make audiences feel a myriad of emotions but also reflect long after the curtain drops.”

Launched in 2015, Zee Theatre has a repository of over 100 renowned plays that include Makarand Deshpande’s classic Sir Sir Sarla, Purva Naresh’s acclaimed play Ladies Sangeet, Ma Retire Hoti Hai, Purush featuring Ashutosh Rana, Doll’s House amongst others. Renowned actors like Late Reema Lagoo, Makarand Deshpande, Swara Bhasker, Himani Shivpuri, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Aahana Kumra are a part of these plays.

Zee Theatre plays are available as VAS services on DTH platforms as Tatasky Theatre, DishTV & D2H Rangmach Active, and Airtel Spotlight.