Back in the days in the 90s, which was the best decade to grow up, several iconic shows ruled our television screens. One of them was Zee TV's Banegi Apni Baat, which aired from 1993 to 1997.

The popular series, produced by Tony Singh and Deeya Singh, revolved around the college life and the transition of characters from young students to professionals moving ahead in their respective careers. This is exactly why the show highly resonated with mainly college students and youngsters.

Here's a fun fact – did you know actors R Madhvan and Irrfan Khan played key roles in the show? In fact, Maddy made his television debut in this series and he played the role of 'Ashley', a guy from Goa who falls in love with 'Riya' the character played by Firdaus Dadi. Whereas Irrfan Khan played the role of 'Kumar', an abusive father who later takes care of his sons.

How Zee’s ‘Banegi Apni Baat’ Was Way Ahead of Its Time

This hit show definitely stood out from the rest for touching upon several unconventional subjects at the time.

The iconic series was considered too bold for its time and covered topics like heartbreaks, flirtation, romance, campus life, ragging and even included kissing scenes. Moreover, it also unabashedly discussed pre-marital sex – concepts that were totally unconventional to depict on the screen at the time. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say we were more open and forthright as viewers and actors back in the days than today!

How it Paved Way For Industry’s Big Actors

The cult show gave a noticeable break to many actors. It boosted the careers of actors like R Madhavan, Irrfan Khan, Firdaus Dadi, Sadiya Siddiqui, Anita Kanwal, Divya Seth, Achint Kaur, Varun Badola, and Rakhee Tandon among others.

According to Hindustan Times, the producer of the series Deeya Singh said they were first hesitant to cast late actor Irrfan Khan but after he auditioned their doubts vanished. Deeya also recalled casting Maddy and revealed he waited an entire day for the audition as they were busy with non-stop shooting on the set since lunch and the hectic schedule made them forget about his audition. At the end of the day when they finally took his audition, everyone loved him and he went on to play the role of ‘Ashley’.

The Show Deserves to be Re-Aired

This show definitely deserves to be re-aired for its forthright narrative of issues that were considered touchy back then but will be considered more relevant in today’s time. It was truly instrumental in making people aware of teenage complexities and how it was significant to address them with an open mind.

If you haven’t watched it yet, good news is that you can now stream it on Zee5. What are you waiting for then? Binge watch it on the weekend with your family!