The new season of ZEE5's A Table For Two is here and it's all things quirky, peppy and entertaining. Hosted by Ira Dubey, the show features the famous personalities of the TV and the OTT world, giving fun answers to some fiery questions.

Right from Mirzapur's Rasika Dugal, Pataal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat, to Axone's Sayani Gupta and actor Rohit Roy, the show seems to have welcomed a gamut of interesting celebrities. The best part is, you get to hear all the gossip of their world and see them giving some really catty answers on questions digging their relationships, work, struggle, friendships, and decisions in life. A Table For Two Season 2 is soon going to start streaming on all Zee International Linear Channels by the next month.

Each episode on the show is divided into three segments titled 'Ice Breaker', 'Work It', and 'Get Personal'. The first segment will be a comforting one that just eases the celebrities into opening up about their lives and talk about how they responded to each other's behaviour the first time they met. The second segment will have the two celebs talk about their past and what they have learned from the lost opportunities or the viewers' feedback of their work. Following this, the celebs will play a game of 'Your Face', where they take turns to hold a placard bearing an object or personality trait, with the other guest responding in whatever way they choose to.

The third segment will explore their personal lives a bit more and will be followed by a quick rapid fire.

So on a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for A Table For Two Season 2?