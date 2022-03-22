ZEE5 Launches Valimai’s Poster: In a tribute to actor Ajith Kumar, the largest poster for the film, measuring 10,000 square feet, was unveiled, announcing its streaming on OTT platform ZEE5. Valimai will begin streaming on March 25th, following its spectacular premiere in theatres throughout the world. At the YMCA in Chennai, ZEE5 hosted a reveal event for the press and media, as well as the ZEE Studio Team.Also Read - Valimai Crosses Rs 150 Crore at TN Box Office Alone, Bheemla Nayak Gets Tough Competition in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam - Check Detailed Box Office Collection Report

Valimai, regarded as the most awaited film of 2022, stars Ajith Kumar as IPS officer Arjun and Huma Quraishi as the leading lady. This picture is a great family entertainer since it is a clean cop drama with vigorous action and appropriate emotions. The confrontation moments between actor Ajith Kumar's charismatic screen persona and Karthikeya's Satanic avatar elicited a thunderous response from the entire cinema auditorium.

Check this out:

When our movie is the India’s biggest action thriller, so should be our poster💥 Blockbuster premiere gets the largest poster reveal from #ZEE5 🔥 10000 sq ft

500 Volunteers

72 hrs of hardship Witness our High-octane Action Thriller #ValimaiOnZEE5 from 25th March 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0d3hPCWCOK — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) March 21, 2022

Also Read - Valimai vs Bheemla Nayak Box Office Update: Ajith And Pawan Kalyan Rule Worldwide - Check Detailed Collection Report After 11 Days

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. The film features Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya as the lead characters. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography.

