Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. Trailer: Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd trailer released recently. The ZEE5 and TVF's first collaboration' trailer comes just after the announcement of their first original series together on Women's Day. Saas Bahu… is created by Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas. National award-winning actor, Amruta Subhash along with Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi is available in Hindi. The 6 episode web series premiers July 8th, 2022 on ZEE5.

Saas Bahu… Brings Back Chandni Chowk

Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd is set up in the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, that revolves around Suman (played by Amruta Subhash), a housewife from a small town, who embarks on an ambitious journey to become an entrepreneur and gain financial independence only to win her kids back from her ex-husband, Dilip (played by Anup Soni). Amruta tries to kickstart her entrepreneurial journey by selling aachar. She, however faces many hardships and realizes early on that this is not going to be an easy journey.

Amruta in a Coming of Age Story

Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd trailer shows Suman’s coming of age story where she finds her true calling in the world of business with the support of her loving mother-in-law (played by Yamini Das) and evolves into her own. Creators Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki said, “This show is a Tribute to all the women who found their professional calling despite all odds. A woman is a true warrior who battles all the hardships that reveal her highest potential giving her a new dimension”.

Amruta in a Never Seen Before Role

Amruta Subhash said, “Saas Bahu Achaar is a special project because Suman’s character is unlike anything I have played before. She is a force to be reckoned with even in the face of adversity. Her struggle is not sad but attractive and her journey will inspire others to persevere and not give up on their dreams. And all along, what keeps her going is her family. So, it is truly a show with its heart in the right place and I am ecstatic that I got to play such a strong female led show.”

Saas Bahu… Shows a Caring Mother-in-Law

Yamini Das opined, “The most attractive thing about the show for me was the saas-bahu relationship. Not often do you see such a positive equation between a saas and a bahu in Indian shows but in Saas Bahu Achaar, Suman’s biggest strength is her mother-in-law, which is so refreshing and inspiring. The show ticked all the boxes for me in terms of the inspiring storyline, the unique character, the much-needed messaging, etc and I am glad that I got to be a part of it.”

Saas Bahu… Has Relatable Characters

Anjana Sukhani stated, “I am super elated about my debut on OTT and that too with ZEE5. It was a completely magical journey to be part of this show and I just hope that when people watch this show, they feel the same way about all the characters. The entire team has done an unbelievable amount of hard work which of course everybody does but they have fine-tuned the script to such a level that it couldn’t have gotten better than what it already is. I am in gratitude to ZEE5 for giving me my debut on OTT & to TVF of course. I cannot wait for people to see the show and have a reaction”.



Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 8th July.