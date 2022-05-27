The Broken News Trailer: Sonali Bendre finally marks her comeback in a series that exposes the ugly truth behind breaking news in ZEE5’s new series The Broken News. Sonali’s first OTT debut show also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Taaruk Raina, Indraneil Sengupta, Faisal Rashid, Kiran Kumar, Aakash Khurana and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Produced by BBC Studios India and directed by Vinay Waikul, the drama series is an official adaptation of the popular British series Press. The Broken News will premiere on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada and will be accessible across 190+ countries only on ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown OTT platform and multilingual storyteller.Also Read - Attack on Zee5: Director Lakshya Says John Abraham Actioner is 'Popcorn Summer Movie'

The Broken News Exposes Yellow Journalism

The Broken News revolves around two rival news networks and reveals the lives, lies, love and struggles of a dynamic group of journalists. Awaaz Bharati is an ethical and a credible news channel, headed by Editor-In-Chief Amina Qureshi played by Sonali Bendre. Josh 24/7 News, lead by Editor-In-Chief Dipankar Sanyal aka Jaideep Ahlawat, is India’s No.1 news channel as per TRPs but believes in brash sensationalism and invasive journalism. Between these two extreme characters is Radha Bhargava essayed by Shriya Pilgaonkar who believes in ethical journalism but is frustrated with the restrictions which come along. Also Read - Sonali Bendre Shares Difficulties Post Cancer-Surgery: 'Started Walking Despite 23-24 Inch Scars'

Sonali Bendre Speaks on Her OTT Debut

As seen in the trailer, ‘The Broken News’ is a tale of the clash of these two disparate worlds, their conflicting ideologies and incompatible ethics. It shows the reality behind our daily news – the business and the politics of it and the behind-the-scenes action as these journalists try to balance work, ambition and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure to deliver ‘Breaking News’. Sonali Bendre expressed her excitement on her new project as she said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction on OTT platforms than with ‘The Broken News’ on ZEE5. I connected with the concept as soon as I heard it as It’s so relevant for the times we’re living in. The entire crew and my amazing co-stars Jaideep and Shriya made my return to acting such an amazing experience. I’m so excited to share what we’ve created.” Also Read - RRR on Zee5: Know Date, Time of Ram Charan – Jr NTR’s Magnum Opus

Jaideep Ahlawat Loves Complicated Characters

Jaideep Ahlawat, who is known for experimenting with his characters stated, “I love exploring complicated and nuanced characters and Dipankar Sanyal is one such dream character. We are poles apart and maybe that’s why it was so much fun walking in his shoes. Also, it was a pleasure collaborating with ZEE5 again and with BBC Studios for the first time. I am excited for the show’s premiere, and I am certain it will make a strong impression on public consciousness.”

The Broken News Raises Poignant Questions

Shriya Pilgaonkar, spoke on working in meaningful stories and challenging characters as she opined, “A series like The Broken News is incredibly relevant today. I like stories and characters which not only entertain but also raise poignant questions. Playing Radha Bhargav did just that which made it personally very exciting for me. To add to that, it was an absolute privilege working with Jaideep Alhawat and Sonali Bendre, two actors that I admire immensely and whom I can now call my friends. The Broken News was a creatively fulfilling experience.”

The Broken News Shows The Dark Side of Media

Director Vinay Waikul spoke on the politics of journalism as he pointed out, “We are all exposed to the daily news but not many of us know what goes on behind the show. It is a lot of politics, drama, lies, betrayal, sacrifices and compromises. The Broken News is a story worth telling and I am grateful that I got the support from my producers, cast and crew to bring my vision to life. The Broken News is unlike any else on Indian television and I hope that it reaches the audience far and wide.”

Watch ‘The Broken News’ exclusively on ZEE5 from 10th June.

For more updates on The Broken News, check out this space at India.com.