As per Ormax Media, India’s only specialised media consulting firm which tracks viewership figures of the top releases across major platforms, all the recent premieres of ZEE5 have featured on their list of most loved, watched, and appreciated OTT films and series. For the category, ‘Most-Liked Indian Direct to OTT Films (all-time)’ which is based on Ormax power rating, Kaagaz is on #6, and State of Siege: Temple Attack is on #7. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was There in Every Scene: Ankita Lokhande on Shooting Pavitra Rishta 2.0 With Shaheer Sheikh

Additionally, in the week of August 13 to August 19, Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda’s 14 Phere featured on number 7. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande Misses Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'he Would Have Been Emotional Today'

Popular television shows which consumers can watch for free on ZEE5 / BeforeTV on ZEE5 Premium – Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have featured week on week under the category of ‘Most Liked Hindi TV shows of the week’.

ZEE5 is India’s leading homegrown OTT platform with over 2 lakh hours of on-demand content, 100-plus live TV channels, over 140-plus original shows, and content in 12 Indian languages – English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi.