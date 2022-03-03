Bloody Brothers Trailer Out: ZEE5 and Applause Entertainment are back with another fantastic series, Bloody Brothers, following the success of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Mithya. The trailer for this dark comedy, directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in partnership with BBC Studios India, will premiere on ZEE5 on March 18th. Bloody Brothers is an Indian remake of the British mystery thriller ‘Guilt,’ starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub in main roles and Satish Kaushik, Shruti Seth, Tina Desai, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, and Yuri Suri in supporting roles.Also Read - ZEE5 And Applause Entertainment Announce 'Bloody Brothers' With Jaideep Ahlawat And Md Zeeshan Ayyub

Check the trailer here:

As seen in the trailer, Bloody Brothers revolve around two brothers, Jaggi played by Jaideep Ahlawat and Daljeet played by Zeeshan Ayyub whose lives spin out of control when a tragic car accident occurs. What follows is a series of lies to conceal the truth however as more lies are told and more people get involved, it becomes impossible for the two brothers to escape the bloody mess unharmed. What remains to be seen is how far do the brothers go and how grave are the consequences? Packed with powerful performances and a riveting plot, Bloody Brothers is a deliciously twisted tale of brotherhood, relationships, crime, and drama. Also Read - Ashoke Pandit, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Bollywood Leaders Come Out in Support of #DeshKaZee

What the actors have to say:

Jaideep Ahlawat said, “While my character, Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, one tragic accident spins his life out of control and creates rifts in his relations with everyone around him. What I love about the series is the way even tense situations are dealt with in a satirical manner. I am sure that the viewers will love the twisted camaraderie between the brothers.”

Zeeshan Ayyub said, “What a fun ride this show has been. From shooting at a beautiful location in Ooty and getting to work with some incredible actors to making bonds for a lifetime and getting to play such a meaty role, Bloody Brothers have been one of the most gratifying projects of my life. The camaraderie we shared off-screen can be seen on-screen and I hope that viewers enjoy this ride.”

What the maker has to say:

Director, Shaad Ali said, “Bloody Brothers is unlike any brotherly show seen before in India. Jaggi and Daljeet share a twisted camaraderie and this stark personality difference brings out the dark comedy in situations so beautifully. It was a treat directing them and I hope that the viewers enjoy this unique and fresh relation between two brothers.”

