Mrs. & Mr. Shameem Trailer Out: ZEE5 has announced its new Zindagi original, titled ‘Mrs. & Mr. Shameem,’ after delighting audiences with critically acclaimed and ground-breaking originals such as Churails, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Dhoop Ki Deewar, among others. The 20-episode series, which stars popular actors Saba Qamar from Hindi Medium and Nauman Ijaz, will launch on ZEE5 worldwide on March 11, 2022. Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, a Zindagi original, is a unique love story about a genuine tie that progresses from friendship to growing old together and everything in between.Also Read - ZEE5’s Sutliyan Trailer Out: Heartwarming Family Drama With a Dose of Fun

Mrs. & Mr. Shameem is directed by Kashif Nisar, who is known for his work on series like Dumpukht – Aatish E Ishq, and O Rangreza while the show is penned by Sajjad Gul (Saji) a contemporary play writer who is also known for touching upon social issues and psychological traits through his stories. Also Read - ZEE5 And Applause Entertainment Announce 'Bloody Brothers' With Jaideep Ahlawat And Md Zeeshan Ayyub

You can watch the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Canada (@zee5cac)

Also Read - Pavitra Rishta S2 Trailer: Love Can Never Leave Archana And Manav, Though Family Drama Continues!

Speaking about her experience playing Umaina, Saba Qamar shares, “Umaina is fearless, strong and is not afraid to express herself. She is a true wild child. Playing this role was very exciting and challenging at the same time as it is very different from the roles I have played earlier. I think it’s time men and women are given the freedom to choose their path and not be restricted to play by the rules. Mrs. & Mr. Shameem demonstrates this perfectly.”

Talking about the show and his character Shameem, Nauman Ijaz shares, “Shameem is not like the usual hero you get to see in series and films. He is a soft-hearted, caring man. He redefines the portrayal of how an ideal man or man of the house typically should be. Throughout the show, you’ll see him practise respect, love, and concern for his family and friends but unfortunately, he is made fun of for being ‘effeminate’. I have thoroughly enjoyed playing this character, and I’m looking forward to the release of the show.”

Watch this space for more updates!