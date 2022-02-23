ZEE5’s Sutliyan Trailer Out: ‘Sutliyan,’ a family drama starring Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah, and Plabita Borthakur, will broadcast on the platform on March 4th. It is a beautiful story about a family whose adult children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali. It is a ZEE5 Original series produced by Manor Rama Pictures. They are loaded with emotional baggage from the past and unresolved problems as they embark on the difficult, yet necessary path of emotional and spiritual cleaning as they meet after years of attempting to come to grips with situations.Also Read - ZEE5 And Applause Entertainment Announce 'Bloody Brothers' With Jaideep Ahlawat And Md Zeeshan Ayyub

Check the trailer here:

What the actors have to say:

Ayesha Raza shared, “Sutliyan was definitely one of my special projects as it gave me three beautiful children for the rest of my life. We had a lot of fun shooting for this series and I am sure that people will connect to our characters and feel the bond that we shared off-screen and on-screen.” Also Read - Fawad Khan Says he 'Misses India, Stays in Touch With Friends Here' Ahead of His New Series With Sanam Saeed

Shiv Pandit shared, “Sutliyan is the perfect mix of meaningful & entertaining content. The show has the perfect dose of fun, banter, family values, emotions, drama, and most importantly, it is an extremely positive show. We had a blast shooting for the series, and we hope that the viewers feel like a part of our Sutliyan family after witnessing our bonding on-screen.”

What the makers have to say:

Plabita Borthakur shared, “Sutliyan will ignite that warm, fuzzy feeling in the viewers and hopefully, bring them closer to their loved ones. It is the perfect family drama which one must watch with their family. The show also talks about some real issues which we need to address together as a society, and I am glad that I got to front these conversations via my character.”

Vivaan Shah shared, “Sutliyan would not have been the same without the love and support from Ayesha Ji, Shiv, and Plabita. These reel characters became my real family as we were shooting in Bhopal in the midst of covid and lockdown and I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of something so relevant. The show talks about the importance of family and I could not have been happier to be a part of something so emotional and fulfilling.”

Watch Sutliyan exclusively on ZEE5 from 4th March. Stay tuned for more updates.