Zeenat Aman calls out hindi cinema for selling ‘ludicrous idea of romance’: 'The truth is...'

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has shared a thoughtful note on social media, looking back at how Hindi films for decades blurred the line between romance and harassment. Revisiting scenes from her own movies, Zeenat admitted that she, too, was part of a cinematic culture that often presented obsession and stalking as love stories. However, she made it clear that she never personally agreed with those ideas.

Her honest reflection has struck a chord with many followers, who praised her for speaking up about an issue that has long been normalised on screen.

Looking back at an old scene

On Thursday, Zeenat posted a clip from her 1982 film Teesri Aankh, where her character playfully harasses Dharmendra’s character. Referring to a previous clip she had shared from Dostana, she wrote, “A few weeks ago, you watched me be eve-teased and slut shamed by Amitji’s character in a clip from Dostana; this week, you can watch me be the aggressor to Dharmji’s character in Teesri Ankh.”

She pointed out how the scene showed a role reversal, with the heroine troubling the hero instead of the other way around. But Zeenat made it clear that she did not support her character’s behaviour. “I suppose the reason this scene is delightful and that one was infuriating is because of the traditional role reversal. The truth is I can’t endorse Barkha’s approach, just as I couldn’t endorse Inspector Vijay’s!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

“Too many of our films glorify obsession”

Zeenat, who was one of the biggest female stars of the 70s and 80s, admitted that many Hindi films went too far while showing romance. “Banter and mischief are excellent tools of courtship, but I think our industry sometimes took these to the extreme. Too many of our films glorify obsession and limerence, instead of giving us a portrayal of real, healthy love.”

She added that she now understands how such portrayals shaped people’s idea of romance. “Let me be clear, when it comes to relationships, consent is non-negotiable, and respect has to flow both ways. Believe me, I learnt this the hard way.”

Fans appreciate her honesty

Her followers supported her views in the comments. One user wrote that most Bollywood romances were “quite objectionable and extreme,” while another praised her “self-awareness and honesty.”

Zeenat’s return to screens

Last year, Zeenat returned to acting at 74 after a long break with Netflix’s The Royals, where she played Ishaan Khatter’s grandmother. She will soon be seen in Bun Tikki, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also starring Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.