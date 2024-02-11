Home

Zeenat Aman Celebrates One Year On Instagram With Heartfelt Note, ‘No Age Limit To Transform…’- See Post

Veteran model and actress Zeenat Aman recently shared a post on Instagram that read Zeenat completing her one year on Instagram. Take a look at Zeenat Aman's heartfelt IG post.

Zeenat Aman Celebrates One Year On Instagram With Heartfelt Note, ‘No Age Limit To Transform'

Mumbai: Veteran actress and model Zeenat Aman on Sunday morning shared a post on her official Instagram handle which completed her first year on social media. The actress frequently posts her updates, and while her fans engage with her in the comment section Zeenat took her time to thank her fans and her dear ones who supported her throughout her time in Hindi cinema. Sharing two beautiful photos of herself this is what Zeenat Aman wrote on her Instagram caption.

Zeenat Aman Celebrates 1 Year On Joining Instagram

Zeenat on her official Instagram handle wrote a descriptive caption. The actress penned down, “People presume that transformative experiences are the prerogative of the young. My experience tells me otherwise. 365 days ago my kids cajoled me into uploading my first Instagram post. That little leap of faith forced me to confront my deep tech trepidations and even deeper need for privacy. Then it gifted me a transformative year (sic).”

Take a look at Zeenat Aman’s Latest Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

‘No agents, No Bought Followers,’ Adds Zeenat Aman In Her IG Post

The veteran actress further added, “It showed me the possibilities of being true to myself, publicly. No agents, no managers, no bought followers – just the kids and I winging it! Oh, and what kids they are. If you wonder how I navigate Instagram or know the latest lingo, the answer lies with my informal little band of millennials (sic).”

Zeenat Aman Thanks Her Make-up Team, Writes Lovely Message To Them

In her long descriptive post, Zeenat also took a moment to mention the crew who made her presentable in front of the camera. Zeenat Aman writes, “There is lovely, gentle @tanya.agarwall_ who photographs me with ease, thoughtful @_pratikshanair_ who makes up my face exactly as I like, and quiet @makeupnhairbyankita who fixes my hair. Then there are @zanuski and @carapiranha , who have held my hand every step of the way (sic).”

Fans React To Zeenat Aman’s Instagram Post

Zeenat Aman’s fans went berserk in the comment section, An Instagram user wrote “This post and you on Instagram is more transformative for us (sic).” The second commented, “Happy happy day to you, thank you for making our timelines interesting and engaging, I love reading what you write as much as I love the photography, actually honestly I love reading what you write more (sic).” The third comment read, “You never fail to amaze with the magic of your words. How wonderfully said, Congratulations (sic).” Another user commented, “I’ll have your favourite slice of carrot cake today, @thezeenataman ji Celebrating you today and forever. More power to you. Always (sic).”

A fan of Zeenat Aman wrote, “Ma’am I wait for your posts every week. Such eloquent words, fluidic reading, and effortless writing! And inspiring for someone like me in my 40s who was of the opinion that my youth is now past and it’s just downhill from now on (sic).”

