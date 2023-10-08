Home

Zeenat Aman Heaps Praise on Janhvi Kapoor’s Retro Look Inspired From Feroz Khan’s Qurbani: ‘Gen Zeenat to Gen Z’

Zeenat Aman recently lauded Janhvi Kapoor's retro look inspired from 'Laila Main Laila' song from Qurbani.

Zeenat Aman Heaps Praise on Janhvi Kapoor: Zeenat Aman has created a huge fanbase ever since her Instagram debut and keeps surprising her followers with her candid confessions and timeless throwback pictures. The veteran actress redefined glamour in the 70s and also paved way for unconventional women characters that broke stereotypes. Her iconic roles in cult classics like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qurbani and Don created a rage as they were ahead of times. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor recreated the retro look from Laila Main Laila featuring Zeenat. The peppy track is from Qurbani directed by late legendary actor Feroz Khan.

WATCH JANHVI KAPOOR AND ZEENAT AMAN’S VIRAL VIDEOS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

ZEENAT AMAN HAILS JANHVI KAPOOR’S ‘LAILA MAIN LAILA’ LOOK

Janhvi donned the white-hot gown from Laila Main… and captioned her post as, “Call me Gen Z-eenat #MadeToBeIconic”. Zeenat commented on her post and wrote, “Stole my style, watch me steal your fanbase! ✨” Jackie Shroff also posted his comment and wrote, “@thezeenataman, Time to make the come back! Let’s show these kids how it’s done!” The veteran then took to her Instagram post and posted her current picture holding a phone and smiling with a heartfelt caption. Shew wrote, “Some looks never go out of style, and are reinvented by every passing generation. @janhvikapoor, you had me swooning with your gorgeous recreation of one of my most memorable and beloved outfits. The feather boa, that curve-hugging sequined gown, the silver headband… and best of all, your joy and confidence. Beautiful! Like I said, true fashion is timeless. It has a little to do with clothes, and a lot to do with attitude. All the rest? It’s just a trend. Give me a call, Janhvi. I suspect there’s a thing or two that we can learn from one another – heart to heart, face to face, Gen Zeenat to Gen Z. #MadeToBeIconic 🌺”.

Zeenat was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical epic Paanipat. Janhvi will next feature in Mr And Mrs Mahi.

