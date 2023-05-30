Home

Zeenat Aman Lists Roles She Would’ve Loved To Play: ‘From Moira Rose to Jessica Rabbit’

From Moira Rose to Jessica Rabbit: Zeenat Aman Lists Roles She Would've Loved To Play

Zeenat Aman

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has listed iconic roles she would have loved to play and it includes Anarkali from ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, Jessica Rabbit from ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’, Moira Rose from ‘Schitt’s Creek‘ and Rosie in ‘Guide’, among many others. Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared pictures from her new photoshoot. She said that her photos are actress Audrey Hephburn inspired.

Zeenat took to the caption and wrote: “How do you like this look? I find it quite Hepburn inspired! As a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you. It also involves trust and patience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)



She then went on to list roles she would’ve loved to play. Zeenat added: “Speaking of Hepburn has me thinking about all the talented actors whose work I’ve enjoyed over the years. Here’s a list of iconic roles I would have loved to play:

1. Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, played with dotty perfection by Jennifer Coolidge. 2. Rosie in Guide, played by the ever-graceful Waheeda Rehman. 3. Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, played exquisitely by Madhubala. 4. Cesira in Two Women, played so unflinchingly by Sophia Loren. 5. Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, played with icy nonchalance by Meryl Streep.”

“6. Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, played masterfully by Sridevi. 7. Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, seductively voiced by Kathleen Turner. 8. Miss Piggy in The Muppets, voiced by various artists over the years. 9. Anda by popular demand and for my own amusement – Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, played by the brilliant Catherine O’ Hara.

“I just have to appreciate the acting prowess of all these women. They gave us characters that will resonate for decades. Who are the female characters in cinema and tv that have inspired you? Don’t be shy to be creative with your suggestions!”

