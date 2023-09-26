Home

Entertainment

Zeenat Aman Posts Heartfelt Tribute on Dev Anand’s 100th Birth Anniversary: ‘Stylish, Suave And Dynamo Beyond Compare’

Zeenat Aman Posts Heartfelt Tribute on Dev Anand’s 100th Birth Anniversary: ‘Stylish, Suave And Dynamo Beyond Compare’

Zeenat Aman posted a heartfelt note on screen legend Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary.

Zeenat Aman Posts Heartfelt Tribute on Dev Anand's 100th Birth Anniversary: 'Stylish, Suave And Dynamo Beyond Compare'

Zeenat Aman posts heartfelt tribute for Dev Anand on his birth anniversary: Zeenat Aman posted a heartfelt note with stunning throwback photos on Dev Anand’s 100th birth anniversary. As cinema lovers across the world are celebrating the legacy of the evergreen superstar, Zeenat expressed happiness over the honour being given to her former co-star and mentor. The veteran actress shot to fame with Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Heera Panna produced, directed and written by Dev Anand. She took to her Instagram handle to post an emotional tribute to the late actor, also hailed as the ‘Gregory Peck of India’.

Trending Now

ZEENAT AMAND SHARES THROWBACK PICS WITH DEV ANAND:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

You may like to read

ZEENAT AMAN SHARES HEARTFELT TRIBUTE ON DEV ANAND’S 100TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

Zeenat shared two pics from Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Heera Panna respectively. In the first photo she can be seen with Dev Anand from the track Dum Maaro Dum. While in the second picture the actress dons a sexy floral two-piece bikini as Dev Anand smile at her while holding a camera. She captioned her post as, “Celebrating 100 years of Dev saab. Stylish, suave and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations. It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I’ve been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I’ve already said. Though, I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can’t resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I’m not so sure about you younger lot! 🌺”Chitranga Singh commented, “😍😍🤩🤩🙌”. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Iconic film , iconic picture 😍@thezeenataman”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES